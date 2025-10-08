Heather Knight Opens Up On ‘Fair Catch’ Drama As England Survive Bangladesh Thriller

England captain Heather Knight found herself in the middle of high drama as her wicket reversal became the talking point of the match during England’s narrow four-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Knight’s Controversial Survival Turns the Tide

The incident occurred when Knight appeared to be caught in the slips early in her innings. Initially given out, she began walking off before the third umpire overturned the decision after replays showed the ball might have brushed the ground. It wasn’t her only stroke of luck. Knight survived two more close calls, both overturned on review, as Bangladesh’s bowlers pressed hard for wickets. Those decisions proved crucial as Knight went on to play a match-winning knock under pressure.

A Captain’s Knock Under Pressure

Chasing a tricky target of 179, England stumbled to 103 for 6, staring at a potential upset. But Knight stood tall, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 79 runs, guiding her team to victory alongside Charlie Dean (27 not out). Their composed 79-run partnership rescued England from a collapse and ensured they remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Knight said, "Can't say I've been out three times (the other two were over-turned LBWs) and been reprieved in an innings, that's a new one for me. I thought it carried and thought it was a fair catch, which is why I walked off. The third umpire decided otherwise.”

England Stay Top, Bangladesh Earn Praise

With the win, England strengthened their position at the top of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 points table, while Bangladesh earned praise for their spirited performance. Their disciplined bowling and sharp fielding had England under constant pressure, and the contest went down to the wire before Knight’s calmness sealed the result.

The victory highlights England’s resilience and Knight’s experience, reminding everyone why she remains one of the most reliable figures in women’s cricket.