Heather Knight to lead England squad in Women’s T20 World Cup

Top-order batsman Heather Knight will lead the 15-member England women's cricket team in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place in Australia from February 21 to March 8.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Georgia Elwiss has been recalled in the national squad in place of left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon.

The England selectors have decided to go with seam-bowling all-round skills of Elwiss, with the emergence of leg-spinner Sarah Glenn and a plethora of other finger-spinning options available in the squad.

Notably, England have gone with most of the same squad that featured in their tour to Malaysia to play against Pakistan.

Lisa Keightley, the first full-time female head coach of the England women's team, will not only take charge of England’s tri-series against India and Australia in Canberra and Melbourne but will also oversee the team's effort in the showpiece event.

England are placed in Group B along with South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, and Thailand. They will kickstart their campaign against South Africa at the WACA Ground on February 23.

The full England women's squad is as follows:

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Freya Davies, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone