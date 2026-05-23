Heinrich Klaasen scripts history, becomes first player in the world to...

Heinrich Klaasen has been one of the most destructive batters in IPL 2026, and his performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, May 22, added a historic dimension to what has already been a remarkable season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper.

He etched his name in IPL history by becoming the first overseas batter to register double-digit scores in all 14 league stage matches of a single IPL season, achieving the remarkable feat throughout IPL 2026 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Klaasen walked into the match against RCB needing 45 runs to breach the 600-run mark in IPL 2026, a target he cleared with the kind of brutal efficiency that has become his trademark. In doing so, he achieved something only one player in the history of T20 cricket had ever managed before, becoming the second batter to surpass 600 runs in a single T20 series or tournament while batting at number four or lower in the order.

Earlier Rishabh Pant, had accumulated 684 runs for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018 while batting in the middle order, a tally that had stood as the gold standard for lower-order run-scoring in T20 cricket for nearly a decade.

A Season of Sustained Brilliance

Klaasen's numbers across IPL 2026 tell the story of a batter operating at the very peak of his powers. Retained by SRH for Rs 23 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, he has repaid that faith many times over, finishing the league stage with 606 runs at an average of 54.72 and a strike rate of 159.68, with six half-centuries to his name across the campaign.

Against RCB on Friday, he produced yet another match-winning cameo, blazing his way to 51 off just 24 balls, an innings studded with two fours and five sixes. His knock formed the backbone of a devastating third-wicket partnership of 113 runs off only 48 balls alongside Ishan Kishan, a stand that blew the RCB bowling attack apart. Klaasen was eventually dismissed by Krunal Pandya in the 17th over, but the damage had long been done. SRH finished on 255/4 and went on to win the contest by 55 runs.

2,000 Runs for SRH and More History

The evening held yet another milestone for Klaasen. When he reached his 31st run of the match, he crossed 2,000 career runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He now stands at 2,020 runs from 56 matches at an average of 45.90, with 13 fifties and two centuries to his name for the franchise.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen became only the fifth batter in SRH's history to reach the 2,000-run landmark for the franchise, joining an illustrious group that includes David Warner, who leads the list with 4,014 runs, followed by Shikhar Dhawan with 2,518, Abhishek Sharma with 2,316, and Kane Williamson with 2,101.

SRH creates World record

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the first team in world cricket to post 200-plus totals nine times in a single T20 series, achieving the feat during IPL 2026. They surpassed Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, who each managed eight such totals in a single edition, setting an unprecedented benchmark in T20 batting history.