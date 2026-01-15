Henil Patel Runs Through USA, India U19 Off To Perfect World Cup Start

India launched their ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign with a clinical and ruthless performance, dismantling the USA for just 107 runs in 35.2 overs on Thursday. The star of the show was right arm seamer Henil Patel, whose devastating opening spell and clinical return to the attack saw him finish with spectacular figures of 5 for 16.

Henil Patel’s Opening Burst

Operating under helpful overcast conditions, Patel was accurate and dangerous from his very first over. He immediately found the outside edge of Amrinder Gill, who was dismissed for 1 after a sharp catch by Vihaan Malhotra in the slip cordon. The pressure mounted from both ends as the tall Deepesh Devendran removed Sahil Garg for 16, with the catch fittingly taken by Henil at third man.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The most decisive blow came when Henil produced a double strike in a single over. He first trapped the American captain, Utkarsh Srivastava, for a five ball duck and followed it up by dismissing wicketkeeper Arjun Mahesh for 16. This collapse left the USA reeling at 35 for 4 within the first 12 overs of the match.

USA Resistance and the Spin Introduction

Nitish Sudini provided the only significant resistance for the American side, scoring a gritty 36 from 52 deliveries. His innings included four boundaries and a brief 30 run partnership with Adnit Jhamb, who contributed 18.

However, India’s variety proved too difficult to handle. Leg spinner Khilan Patel made an immediate impact by striking with his first ball of the tournament, removing Amogh Arepally for 3. The USA middle and lower order struggled to find any rhythm against the disciplined Indian attack.

The Final Blows

Henil Patel returned to the attack to complete his milestone, methodically mopping up the tail. He dismissed Sabrish Prasad for 7 and Rishabh Shimpi for a duck to secure his five wicket haul. His final analysis of 5 for 16 from seven overs, which included a maiden, stands as one of the most economical five wicket hauls in recent Under-19 World Cup history.

Tournament Outlook

India’s comprehensive victory serves as a powerful message to their rivals in Group B. With upcoming matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand, the defending champions have already established themselves as the team to beat. The clinical nature of the win, spearheaded by Henil Patel’s pace and Khilan Patel’s spin, suggests a well balanced squad ready for the challenges in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Current Updates

Play was halted due to a wet outfield with India U19 at 21/1 after 4 overs. Chasing a revised target, they still need 87 runs at a modest required rate of 1.89. Vedant Trivedi and Ayush Mhatre are currently at the crease.