Australia entered the semifinals of the Champions Trophy 2025 after their crucial Group B clash against Afghanistan was called off due to rain in Lahore on Friday. On the other hand, Afghanistan no longer have their fate in their own hands when it comes to their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final qualification.

The 10th match of Champions Trophy 2025 was stopped by a downpour on Friday when Australia were 109 for 1 in 12.5 overs, chasing a target of 274 against Afghanistan. At the time of interruption, Travis Head was in superb form, having scored 59 runs off 40 balls. Skipper Steve Smith was at the other end, playing a more measured knock with 19 not out from 22 balls.

Despite the ground staffs' efforts to clear the field, several pools of water remained on the pitch and the umpires ultimately declared the match abandoned after an inspection.

With the game called off, Australia advanced to the semifinals with four points. Their last match against South Africa in Rawalpindi was also abandoned.

On the other hand, Afghanistan's chances are slim. They are now dependent on the result of the South Africa vs England game, which will be played in Karachi on March 1 (Saturday).

How Can Afghanistan Qualify For Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final?

Afghanistan are third in Group B with three points from their three matches. They will need a huge favour from England on Saturday to have a chance of advancing to the semi-finals.

If England emerges victorious, South Africa and Afghanistan will both finish on three points, leading to a net run-rate (NRR) calculation.

Here are the scenarios for Afghanistan to qualify for semis

- If England bat first, victory by a margin of 207 runs for any target. (It should be a full 50-over match).

- South Africa are likely to be through if they bat first. Their NRR won't go below Afghanistan's unless they get bowled out cheaply and England chase very quickly. For example, something like 50 all out and England chase in 5.4 overs [75 in 7.6 overs, 100 in 9.6 overs and 125 in 11.5 overs]