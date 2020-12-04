Here's what Gautam Gambhir said after Virat Kohli broke this record of Sachin Tendulkar

Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently added yet another feather on his already illustrious cap when he completed 12,000 runs in the 50-over format of the game.

Kohli reached the landmark during the third and final ODI against Australia at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday when he notched up 63 runs before being dismissed by pacer Josh Hazlewood.

By doing so, the 32-year-old not only become the 6th cricketer to achieve the milestone, but also broke legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of being the fastest to reach the 12,000-run mark.

Reflecting on the same, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir--who has been one of the critics of Kohli's captaincy--was full of praise for the Indian skipper for notching up more than 20,000 runs in the international cricket.

Gambhir further said that Kohli's performances across the three formats of the game must be

inspired from the satisfaction he receives for doing something for his nation.

“You can take anything, you can actually do whatever you want, but the best feeling in the world is when you score that last run and come back to your hotel room and you’re so satisfied that you’ve done something for your country, what you were meant to do,” he said on Star Sports chat show 'Cricket Connected'.

“So probably, all those combinations have made him what he is, and hats off to him, he’s scored more than 20,000 runs, centuries all that,” Gambhir added.

Notably, Kohli reached 12,000 ODI-mark on his 242nd innings (251st ODI) to become the fastest to do so.Tendulkar, on the other hand, took over 300 innings to reach this milestone in the ODIs.

The others on the list include Australia's Ricky Ponting (314 innings), Si Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (336 innings), Sanath Jayasuriya (379 innings) and Mahela Jayawardene (399 innings).

On a related note, India and Australia will now head into the three-match T20I series, beginning Friday in Canberra. The Aaron Finch-led side finished ODI series with a 2-1 win after the Men in Blue clinched a 13-run win in the final match.