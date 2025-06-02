Herschelle Gibbs And Tillakaratne Dilshan Back RCB To End Title Drought In IPL 2025 Final

As the stage is set for the much-anticipated IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, former cricket stars Herschelle Gibbs and Tillakaratne Dilshan have thrown their support behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to finally clinch their elusive maiden title. RCB will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-stakes encounter on Tuesday, with both teams vying for their first championship win.

RCB enters familiar territory, having reached the final three times before—in 2009, 2011, and 2016—only to fall short each time. With an 18-year-long wait weighing on their shoulders, fans and former cricketers alike are eager to see the franchise lift its first-ever IPL trophy.

"I'm backing RCB to chase down whatever Punjab, if they bat first, puts on the board. It will be a great spectacle, I’m sure," said former South African star Herschelle Gibbs in a conversation with ANI on the sidelines of The Legend-Z T10 League. "I think everybody who loves cricket would love to see RCB get at least one title. It's taken them forever."

Gibbs, who played a pivotal role in RCB's 2009 heartbreak as part of the Deccan Chargers, reflected on that final at the Wanderers where his unbeaten 53 led his team to victory. Now, however, he believes the tide might finally turn for the Bengaluru side. “That was the start of their woes,” he remarked, referencing RCB’s history of falling short in finals. “But like I said, it's going to be a good spectacle.”

Echoing similar sentiments, former Sri Lankan captain Tillakaratne Dilshan also expressed his support for the franchise and its talismanic figure, Virat Kohli. “I think they are performing well throughout the tournament. My best wishes to Virat and the team. First IPL title to go to Bengaluru, and their fans are going to enjoy tomorrow night,” Dilshan said.

While RCB boasts experience in finals, their opponents, Punjab Kings, are stepping into relatively unknown territory, making only their second appearance in an IPL final—the last one being 11 years ago in 2014. However, with head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer at the helm, PBKS have transformed into a formidable batting powerhouse this season.

After a dominant performance over the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, Punjab will look to carry that momentum forward. But against an in-form RCB squad riding high on confidence and public support, the final promises to be a thrilling contest—one that might finally rewrite RCB’s legacy.