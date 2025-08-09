Advertisement
MOEEN ALI

'He's A Bit Of A Clown': Moeen Ali Hits Back At David Warner For His 'Surfboard' Remark On Joe Root

David Warner had recently said that Joe Root needs to "take the surfboard off his front leg" to succeed in the upcoming Ashes series.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 12:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'He's A Bit Of A Clown': Moeen Ali Hits Back At David Warner For His 'Surfboard' Remark On Joe RootPic credit: England's Barmy Army On X

Former England spinner Moeen Ali has reacted to ex-Australia opener David Warner's comments on Joe Root's batting technique ahead of the upcoming Ashes series  Down Under. 

Recently, Warner had said that Root needs to "take the surfboard off his front leg" to succeed in the upcoming Ashes series, while adding that with the kind of technique he has, Josh Hazlewood would dismiss England star easily. 

“The way that he brings down his bat playing on Australian wickets, it can bring him undone and I've seen it in the past," Warner said recently, on the sidelines of The Hundred.

"I think he will have nightmares before he gets over there about Josh Hazlewood. A bit like me and Broady. Joe is a hell of a cricket player. Look at the runs he has scored; the second leading run-scorer in the world. But I'm sure he'd like to score a hundred in Australia. It's one that has eluded him. I think that will be on his mind, so we will have to wait and see," he added.

Responding to it on the Beards Before Wicket podcast, Moeen Ali dismissed such claims and called Warner a clown.

"He’s just being Warner. He’s a bit of a clown to be honest with you. He’s trying to, obviously, get into Rooty’s head, which he won’t. He’s not up for the whole banter thing. It’s just Warner, isn’t it?’ ," Ali said.

The former England spinner further said that Root won’t get affected by these sledges and will still score a boatload of runs. 

"But Rooty… the guy has scored so many runs now, he’s been through the whole thing and it won’t effect him. India tried it and it just didn’t work, clearly didn’t work, because he scored loads of runs. But yeah, there’s some players you can do that to and others that you can’t," he said.

The highly anticipated 2025-26 Men’s Ashes series between Australia and England will begin on November 21, 2025 at Perth Stadium.  

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

NEWS ON ONE CLICK