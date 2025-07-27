India’s iconic World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has weighed in on the ongoing discussion about the best all-rounder in world cricket today and he didn’t hesitate to back India’s own Ravindra Jadeja over England’s Ben Stokes.

“I don't want to compare. Stokes is a good all-rounder, but I still feel Jadeja is ahead. He is performing far better,” Kapil said while speaking on the sidelines of the PGTI schedule announcement for the second half of 2025.

Kapil’s comments come at a time when both all-rounders have played crucial roles for their respective teams in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, where England currently lead 2-1.

KD On Gill

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain also shared his thoughts on several other hot topics in Indian cricket, including the workload management of Jasprit Bumrah and the leadership of young captain Shubman Gill.

On Bumrah’s decision to play only three of the five Tests in the England series, Kapil expressed support and acknowledged the physical toll the fast bowler’s unique action places on his body.

“I think everybody is different. Times have changed, bodies are different. They are working differently. It is difficult to judge. Yes, he is one of the fast bowlers we have but his action is so awkward and it is difficult to sustain,” he said.

Kapil also admitted that Bumrah’s longevity in international cricket has surprised him.

“We didn't think he will be able to play this far because he takes too much stress on the body. But still he is delivering to the Indian team. So hats off to him.”

India’s head coach and Bumrah himself confirmed earlier that the pace spearhead would only play in three Tests of the five-match series as part of workload management, considering his history with injuries.

Turning to India’s young Test captain Shubman Gill, Kapil urged fans and critics alike to be patient.

“Give him time. This is his first series, he will commit mistakes and there will be many positives over the period of time, he will learn. There is no problem if he is learning. There will be mistakes, but he is learning from his mistakes — that is very important.”

Kapil highlighted that this Indian team is still in a transition phase, and Gill, though new to leadership, will grow into the role.

“This is a young team, they are getting the opportunity to play and in the coming days these players will win. It is just a new team. Any new team in the world takes time to adjust. Gill is a new captain, and he will learn a lot and I think this series will be a learning step.