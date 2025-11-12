With the first Ashes Test merely 10 days away, England are quietly but steadily building up for the all-important ICC World Test Championship series against Australia.

Notably, England haven't won a Test in Australia since 2010/11, when Andrew Strauss captained them to a remarkable 3-1 series win. With just two draws and 13 losses from their following 15 Test outings in the country, the tourists will need a special performer or two to step up.

And who better to lead the charge than their flamboyant skipper Ben Stokes, who has delivered in high-octane contests in the past, best shown in his brilliant 135 not out that helped England to a memorable one-wicket win at Headingley during the 2019 Ashes.



Ben Duckett Gives Update On Ben Stokes Preparation For Ashes

England opener Ben Duckett feels that their skipper Ben Stokes is all locked in for the upcoming Ashes, which will also carry all-important WTC points.

"I can only say we've been out here for a few days and he's been in beast mode. He has been running, bowling two spells, batting for two hours. The way he trains and stuff these days is something that I've never seen before," Duckett told the Willow Talk podcast.

For Duckett, England’s prospects would see a significant boost if he were to be available throughout the series as an all-rounder.

Notably, Stokes' record in Tests is exemplary, and he’s only the third all-rounder in men's Test cricket with more than 7000 runs and 200 wickets, besides Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis.

"He's probably the most important man in this side when he's bowling. So hopefully he stays fit for all five tests and he's bowling in all of them because he's crucial for us," said Duckett.

Ben Duckett Not Taking Australia Lightly

Ben Stokes' fitness becomes even more important in light of the fact that Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins is recovering from a back ailment and won’t be available for the opening Test. In Cummins' absence, Steve Smith will be taking over the command.

But the hosts will reckon they’ve enough experience in the form of Mitchell Starc (402 wickets at 27.02), Josh Hazlewood (295 wickets at 24.21), Nathan Lyon (562 wickets at 30.14), and Scott Boland (62 wickets at 16.53).

It's because of Australia’s remarkable bench strength that Duckett isn’t underestimating them.

"You know how tough it is for touring sides coming over here. I'm not expecting or setting myself any targets. I know I'm opening the batting against probably the best bowling attack in the world in their home conditions," said Duckett.

The 31-year-old Duckett also stated that England's approach during the series will be to understand the match situation better and react accordingly.

"There are moments as an opening batter, for example, it could be at Perth where we've got five overs to see at the end of the day. And I did it against India last summer where actually [we batted] just get through it. I don't care how many runs you've got, just be there in the morning," he said.

The England opener believes the emphasis now for the England batters is to seize the opportunity and then drive the advantage.

"I think that's where we're trying to go as a team now, it's not just being this entertaining, reckless at times, side. And it's something that I've got frustrated with myself in the past, where I might have got 80 off 60 and it looks great and stuff, but they're going to put my side in a good position," said Duckett.

"So it's realising moments and doing that and then kicking on and getting a big score. And I think that's where we're really wanting to go as a side now," he added.

The 2025-26 Ashes begins on November 21, with the first Test scheduled to be played in Perth.