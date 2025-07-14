IND vs ENG: India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, who had dominated the series with the bat until the third Test, faced a different challenge on Day 4 at Lord’s England batter Ben Duckett’ verbal volleys. As Gill walked out to bat with India chasing 193, Stokes and duckett were heard telling his teammates, “600 runs and he's done for this series… 600 runs is enough for this fella.” The remark referred to Gill’s earlier exploits scores of 269, 161, and 147 in the first two Tests.

The mind games may have worked, as Gill managed just 6 runs before falling leg-before-wicket to Brydon Carse after a nervy nine-ball stay.

India’s Top-Order Collapse Sets Up Nervy Final Day

Despite dismissing England for 192 in their second innings thanks largely to Washington Sundar’s brilliant 4/22 India failed to capitalize on the modest target of 193. The tourists closed Day 4 at 58/4, with a challenging 135 runs still required and their top order in tatters.

Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a seven-ball duck, attempting an ill-fated hook off Jofra Archer. Karun Nair was trapped LBW by Carse, and Gill, too, fell in similar fashion shortly after walking in. England capped off a dominant evening when Stokes himself bowled nightwatchman Akash Deep in the final over of the day.

Washington Sundar Shines with the Ball

Earlier in the day, Washington Sundar starred for India with the ball, triggering England’s collapse. He dismissed key batters, including Joe Root, Jamie Smith, and Ben Stokes, to finish with impressive figures of 4/22. His performance helped India bowl England out for 192, after both sides had posted identical first-innings scores of 387.

Rahul Holds the Key on Final Day

One bright spot for India at the end of Day 4 was the presence of KL Rahul, unbeaten on 33. Fresh off a century in the first innings, Rahul looked in control with a string of elegant boundaries and now shoulders the responsibility of anchoring India’s chase on the final day.

High Stakes Heading Into Day 5

With the five-match series level at 1-1, the third Test hangs in the balance. A win for either side would tilt the series significantly, and with momentum shifting quickly between sessions, Day 5 promises to deliver a gripping climax at the Home of Cricket.