One of India's greatest ODI batters, Rohit has amassed more than 11,700 runs in the format and played a pivotal role in India's run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final before leading the side to the 2025 Champions Trophy title. Although Shubman Gill took over as ODI captain after that triumph, Rohit remains a senior figure in the batting line-up and a key member of India's plans.