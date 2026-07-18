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  • /'He's done it in the past': Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma ahead of Lord's decider amid retirement buzz

'He's done it in the past': Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma ahead of Lord's decider amid retirement buzz

Rohit Sharma has endured a difficult run with the bat in the ongoing ODI series against England, managing modest scores in the first two matches. His struggles sparked speculation over his ODI future.
 

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
'He's done it in the past': Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma ahead of Lord's decider amid retirement buzz
Image Credit: IANS

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