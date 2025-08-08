Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has questioned India's decision to bench Kuldeep Yadav for the entire Test series against England. Clarke feels that India missed a trick by not playing with Kuldeep Yadav in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England.

The 30-year-old Kuldeep was part of the India's squad in the recently concluded England tour but he didn't feature in any of the five matches as Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill-led management preferred Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja in the XI.

While Clarke feels Kuldeep could have helped India take 20 wickets, he also praised the spin duo of India Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for their fantastic performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.



"The talk around Kuldeep Yadav, I don't think, changes. He didn't play a part in the series. I think he could have helped India take 20 wickets in this series. But you can't take anything from these two (Sundar and Jadeja). With the bat, they've been exceptional, with the ball, they've been exceptional. So, I don't think anybody can criticise those two players, these two spinners. The part of the impact they had in this series deserved their spot, grabbed it with both hands," Clarke said on his YouTube channel Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Since his Test debut in 2017, he has played just 13 Tests, taking 56 scalps at an average of 22.16 and four five-wicket hauls.

Kuldeep, who made his Test debut against Australia at Dharamsala in 2017, has an impressive bowling record in red ball format. He has picked 56 wickets in 13 Tests with an average of 22.16 so far. However, he has struggled to find a place in the Indian Playing XI on a regular basis.

He has played only one Test match in England back in 2018 and went wicketless; however, he has a fine record against England in Test, taking 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.28, with best figures of 5/72.



Clarke believes Kuldeep is the X-factor for India, and he could've helped them throughout this series to take 20 wickets in a match. He also felt Jadeja and Sundar's batting is underrated.



"But I do think Kuldeep will continue to be a talking point because I think he's that X-factor for all of India. He could've helped them throughout this series to take 20 wickets. And then the two spinners, their batting is underrated. Has always been underrated for someone like Jadeja. He scores so many important runs for India. And, Washington Sundar another fifty as well," Clarke added.

After being benched throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Kuldeep Yadav will return to action in the Duleep Trophy, where he will lead Central Zone's spin attack later this month.