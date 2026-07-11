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'He's the main man': Mitchell Santner backs Jacob Duffy to lead New Zealand pace attack

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has backed Jacob Duffy to lead the team's pace attack during the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, calling the experienced seamer the "main man" of the bowling unit. With several frontline quicks unavailable, Duffy is set to spearhead a youthful pace attack.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
'He's the main man': Mitchell Santner backs Jacob Duffy to lead New Zealand pace attack
Image Credit: IANS

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