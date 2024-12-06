According to India’s fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate, star player Nitish Kumar Reddy is still raw. Doeschate’s comments came after Reddy starred with the bat in the ongoing pink-ball Test on Friday. The young all-rounder kept holding the fort from one end as the wickets kept falling for the Indian team.

Nitish ended up scoring 42 off 54 balls as India managed to reach 180 in the first innings. In the 42nd over of the game, Nitish smashed a massive six against Scott Boland through a reverse sweep at the Adelaide Oval. Bumrah was standing at the non-striker’s end and after witnessing Nitish’s six, he smiled.

"We're so chuffed with him. From the prep week in Perth where he looked like he still needed to figure things out, the way he worked in Perth, and the game plans he implemented in Perth to get crucial runs there, I think getting us to 150 in that first game was amazing. Just the way he went about his work. He is obviously playing his first pink-ball game."

"There's a little bit of work to do. He's very raw, but for a young kid, a 21-year-old to come out like that and play three innings of the quality he has. Being backed to bat at No.7 in the batting order. There's obviously a chat around about Washi not playing, but he's done everything a young player could do in a very short space of time and we think he's got a very high ceiling," said Ten Doeschate.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.