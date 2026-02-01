Hetmyer, Motie shine as West Indies beat South Africa by DLS in final T20I

The West Indies cricket team signed off their T20I series against the South Africa cricket team with a morale-boosting consolation victory, defeating the hosts by six runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-affected third T20I at The Wanderers Stadium on Saturday.

The match was reduced to 10 overs per side following multiple weather interruptions and formed part of South Africa’s annual pink fixture, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment. Despite the stop-start nature of the contest, a sell-out crowd was treated to an entertaining encounter ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.

Hetmyer, Hope Power West Indies Total

Put in to bat first, West Indies posted 114 for 3 in their allotted 10 overs, driven by commanding unbeaten innings from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

Hope set the early tempo with fluent strokes through the off side, although Johnson Charles was dismissed for a duck. Hetmyer then took control, launching a brutal counterattack and clearing the ropes with ease. The left-hander smashed six sixes in his 48 not out off just 22 balls, while Hope added a valuable 48 before falling late in the innings. Captain Rovman Powell provided late impetus as the visitors finished strongly.

Motie Strikes as South Africa Falter

Following a revised target of 125 runs, South Africa began positively with Quinton de Kock scoring freely in the opening exchanges. However, regular wickets disrupted their momentum. Captain Aiden Markram fell early, while de Kock was dismissed for 28, handing Gudakesh Motie his first wicket of the series. Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton briefly revived the chase with a brisk partnership, but Motie struck again to remove both batters in the same over.

With 62 runs required from the final four overs, the contest remained finely poised.

Shamar Joseph Holds Nerve at the Death

Late resistance from Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs threatened to tilt the game in South Africa’s favour. However, West Indies kept their composure in the closing stages. Making his first appearance of the series, Shamar Joseph delivered a decisive final over, dismissing Smith with a pinpoint yorker and conceding just enough runs to seal the win.

Series Ends 2-1 in South Africa’s Favour

The victory allowed West Indies to end the series on a positive note after two heavy defeats, while South Africa still emerged series winners 2–1. Both sides will take key lessons from the contest as preparations intensify for the upcoming T20 World Cup.