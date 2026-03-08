Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024860https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/high-stakes-at-ahmedabad-will-pm-narendra-modi-attend-the-india-vs-new-zealand-t20-world-cup-2026-final-know-3024860.html
NewsCricketHigh Stakes at Ahmedabad: Will PM Narendra Modi Attend the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final? Know
WILL NARENDRA MODI ATTEND T20 WC 2026 FINAL

High Stakes at Ahmedabad: Will PM Narendra Modi Attend the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final? Know

The Suryakumar Yadav led side secured their place in the final after a high intensity semi-final thriller against England on Thursday night.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Regardless of the VIP attendance, the focus remains on the field in Ahmedabad.
  • Currently, there has been no official confirmation of his attendance.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

High Stakes at Ahmedabad: Will PM Narendra Modi Attend the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final? KnowCredits - internal+ twitter

As the cricketing world anticipates the monumental T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a significant question persists regarding the guest list in the VVIP stands. Following India’s narrow seven run victory over England at the Wankhede Stadium, the nation is buzzing with speculation about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present to witness the potential historic hat-trick of ICC titles.

The Path to the Summit

The Suryakumar Yadav led side secured their place in the final after a high intensity semi-final thriller against England on Thursday night. India showed immense composure to defend their total, winning by a slim margin of seven runs. They now face a resilient New Zealand side, who defeated South Africa in their respective semi-final to set up this blockbuster clash on Sunday, March 8.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chasing a Historic Triple Crown

India enters this final with the chance to achieve something unprecedented in the modern era of the sport. Having secured the last two major ICC trophies, the "Men in Blue" are just one win away from a rare hat-trick of global titles. This journey has been defined by a consistent batting order and a bowling unit that has repeatedly delivered under extreme pressure, as evidenced by their tactical execution in the final overs against England.

Will the Prime Minister be Present?

Public interest regarding the Prime Minister’s attendance is high, particularly because he was present at the same venue during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final. However, for the 2026 T20 showdown, the situation appears more complex.

Currently, there has been no official confirmation of his attendance. Reports suggest that the probability of PM Modi being at the stadium is low. This is attributed to the government's intense focus on the volatile geopolitical situation in West Asia, which requires close monitoring and may necessitate his presence in the capital.

A Congested Sunday Schedule in Delhi

In addition to geopolitical concerns, the Prime Minister has a pre-scheduled and demanding itinerary in New Delhi on Sunday. He is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects valued at approximately Rs 33,500 crore. Key highlights of the Sunday schedule include:

Delhi Metro Expansion: Launching projects worth Rs 18,300 crore, including the Majlis Park to Maujpur Babarpur Pink Line corridor (12.3 km) and the Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park Magenta Line corridor (9.9 km). He will also initiate Phase 5-A, covering over 16 kilometers of new routes.

Urban Redevelopment: Launching projects worth Rs 15,200 crore under the General Pool Residential Accommodation plan. This involves modernizing residential colonies in Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, and Sriniwaspuri.

The Sporting Spectacle

Regardless of the VIP attendance, the focus remains on the field in Ahmedabad. Historically, India versus New Zealand encounters in ICC finals have produced dramatic results. While India pursues a third consecutive global title, New Zealand is desperate to break their championship drought and claim a maiden white-ball ICC trophy.

As the 100,000 capacity stadium prepares for a night of high intensity cricket, the "Men in Blue" also seek to break the "Ahmedabad jinx" after their 2023 ODI World Cup final loss at this very venue. The stage is set for a historic night where either India cements its era of dominance or the Black Caps finally reach the summit of world cricket.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran Israel US War
Over 52,000 Indians flown home from Gulf since outbreak of war: MEA​
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav responds to Santner's 'silence the crowd' warning - WATCH
Domestic work
The Rs 90000 monthly 'secret' families owe to one person - Explained
Iran US Israel War
DNA Decodes: Why 3 US aircraft carriers are 'death knell' for Iran
Anurag Dobhal
Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider crashes car during disturbing Instagram live
Lakshya Sen
All England Open: Lakshya Sen creates history, becomes 2nd Indian to...
Abhishek Sharma
Should India drop Abhishek for T20 WC 2026 final vs NZ? Ravi Shastri says...
operation roaring lion
Why Operation Roaring Lion? Biblical secrets behind Israel's Iran offensive
Bahrain Grand Prix
Will F1 cancel Bahrain, Saudi Arabian GP amid Gulf conflict? Explained
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Is Ranveer Singh’s epic releasing on March 18 or 19?