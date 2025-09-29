Advertisement
Cricket
ASIA CUP 2025

High-Voltage Drama In Asia Cup: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Runs Away With Trophy After India Snub

Asia Cup Final Drama: In a dramatic twist, the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. 

Sep 29, 2025
High-Voltage Drama In Asia Cup: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Runs Away With Trophy After India SnubImage: Video Grab/X

Asia Cup Final: As India erupted in celebration after its thrilling Asia Cup 2025 final victory over Pakistan, chaos unfolded off the field. In a dramatic twist, the Indian players refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Humiliated, Naqvi stormed off with the silverware, leaving the Indian team to celebrate with an imaginary trophy.

The standoff delayed the post-match presentation, while the Pakistan players remained locked in their dressing room, adding to the turmoil at Dubai International Stadium.

This controversy followed days of rising tensions. Even before the final, the traditional pre-match photo shoot with the trophy was cancelled after India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, refused to pose alongside Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and Naqvi.

This year’s edition has been the most politically charged in the Asia Cup’s 41-year history, being played just months after the Pahalgam terror attack. The tournament saw India refuse to shake hands with Pakistani players during the group stage and Super Fours encounters. The final, the first-ever India–Pakistan summit clash in Asia Cup history, only amplified the intensity.

But as celebrations awaited, the off-field drama took center stage. The Indian team’s refusal to receive the trophy from Naqvi, coupled with Pakistan’s late arrival for the presentation, left the ceremony hanging in limbo. However, later, Indian team celebrated the victory by holding imaginary trophy and the videos went viral.

On the field, India sealed their ninth Asia Cup crown in gripping fashion. Pakistan looked well on course for a big score at 113/1 in the 13th over, only to collapse spectacularly against India’s spinners, losing nine wickets for just 33 runs and being bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the architect of the collapse, taking four wickets, including three in a game-changing 17th over. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy shared the remaining spoils, each striking twice.

In reply, India found themselves in early trouble at 20/3, but Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 off 51 balls under immense pressure turned the game around. He stitched crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube before Rinku Singh finished it off with a boundary to clinch a five-wicket win with a ball to spare.

