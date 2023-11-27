Highlights | MT Vs SSS, LLC 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Southern Super Stars Win By 5 Wickets
Manipal Tigers Vs Southern Super Stars (MT Vs SSS), 2023 Legends League Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Manipal Tigers post 124 runs against SSS.
Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers will take on Southern Super Stars in Match 9 of Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) on Monday. Tigers have been on a winning run in the tournament so far. They have beaten Bhilwara Kings, Gujarat Giants in the two matches so far. They will look to beat Super Stars today to get two more points.
Southern Super Stars will be ld by former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor. Super Stars are currently struggling in the tournamernt. They have played and lost matches so far. Manipal Tigers are an opportunity for them to get their first win. Watch out for Taylor and the likes of Aaron Finch, Farveez Maharoof among others.
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs SSS Score: Stars win by 5 wickets
Southern Super Stars win the contest by five wickets after a small shake in the middle over phases. Manipal Tigers posted a mere target.
SSS: 125/5 (19.4 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 MT vs SSS Score: 28 in 12 balls
Super Stars need 28 runs in 12 balls now with Imran Khan and Thisara Perera into the attack by Manipal Tigers. Can the Super Stars pull this game off?
SSS: 97/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE Tigers Vs Stars LLC 2023: 41 runs in 20 balls
Rajesh Bishnoi and Shreevats Goswami in the middle for Southern Super Stars and they are surely in a tricky spot.
SSS: 80/4 (16.4 Overs)
LIVE MT vs SSS Score: Stars 4 down
Stars go four down in blink of an eye as they lose two wickets in one over. Praveen Gupta on fire for the Manipal Tigers.
SSS: 73/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs MT Score: Gone!
Jesse Ryder 30 (31) out bowled by Harbhajan Singh. The captain of Tigers does the job himself as Ryder departs.
SSS: 67/1 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs MT Score: Stars on top
Southern Super Stars on top in their chase of 125 runs. Manipal Tigers desperate for a wicket at the moment. Imran Khan into the attack.
SSS: 59/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs MT Score: Stars on top
Manipal Tigers in deep trouble as they need to find a wicket to get some momentum in this contest. Stars on the other need 84 runs off 70 balls.
SSS: 39/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 SSS vs MT: Awana attacked
Parvinder Awana concedes 14 runs from his first one and that is the over Stars were looking for since the chase began.
SSS: 27/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE LLC 2023 SSS vs MT: Stars play smart
Super Stars openers are taking their time in the middle to settle and not lose early wickets. The target is small and they can surely take the charge after some overs.
SSS: 13/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs MT: Chase Begins
Chase of 125 runs begins as Upul Tharanga and Jesse Ryder open the batting for Southern Super Stars. Manipal Tigers eyeing an early wicket with Harbhajan Singh and McClenaghan into the attack.
SSS: 6/0 (2 Over)
LIVE MT vs SSS LLC 2023: Manipal post 124
Manipal Tigers have posted 124 runs in the middle against Souther Super Stats. Can SSS reach the target with easy or we will witness another batting collapse in this contest?
MT: 124/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE MT vs SS Score: Gone!
Mitchell McClenaghan out bowled by Pawan Negi. Angelo Perera and Harbhajan Singh in the middle with six balls left for the Manipal Tigers.
MT: 118/8 (19 Overs)
LIVE MT vs SSS Score LLC 2023: 3 Overs left
Three overs left for the Manipal Tigers as they go six down. Johan Botha and Hamid Hassan into the attack for the Super Stars.
MT: 102/6 (17 Overs)
LIVE MT vs SSC LLC 2023: 5 Overs Left
Five overs left for the Manipal Tigers. Hamid Hassan and Johan Botha into the attack for Southern Super Stars now,
MT: 88/5 (15 Overs)
LIVE MT vs SSS Score: Tigers look to bounce back
Manipal Tigers look to bounce back with Perera and Grandhomme in the middle. Stars bring on Razzak to find a wicket now.
MT: 77/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE Tigers vs Stars LLC 2023 Score: Another wicket
Masakadza departs as Manipal Tigers departs. Super Stars on top of this contest. De Grandhomme walks in at number 5 now.
MT: 63/4 (11 Overs)
LIVE MT vs SSS Score: Tigers look to rebuild
Manipal Tigers looking to make a solid partnership in the middle with Masakadza and Perera in the middle. Super Stars keen on getting wickets.
MT: 55/3 (9.1 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs MT LLC 2023 Score: Dropped!
De Silva drops a sitter of Masakadza, will that come back to haunt him? Mohammed Kaif departs a couple of a balls later as he is LBW by De Silva.
MT: 38/3 (6.5 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs MT LLC 2023 Score: 5 overs
Five overs gone and Manipal Tigers have lost two wickets so far. A good start for the Southern Super Stars. Suranga Lakmal into the attack now.
MT: 30/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE MT vs SSS LLC 2023: MT 2 Down
S Badrinath 2 (7) out bowled by Abdur Razzak. Manipal Tigers off to a shaky start. Dinda and Razzak into the attack for Southern Super Stars.
MT: 18/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE MT vs SSS LLC 2023: Manipal Tigers
Manipal Tigers off to a fine start with Robin Uthappa and S Badrinath. Seven runs off the first over of Southern Super Stars.
MT: 7/0 (1 Overs)
LIVE SSS vs MT Score: Playing 11s
Southern Super Stars (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami(w), Ross Taylor(c), Chaturanga de Silva, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Ashok Dinda, Suranga Lakmal, Johan Botha, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak.
Manipal Tigers (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa(w), S Badrinath, Hamilton Masakadza, Mohammad Kaif, Angelo Perera, Colin de Grandhomme, Thisara Perera, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh(c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana.
LIVE MT vs SSS LLC 2023: Toss coming up
Toss coming up shortly for the clash between Manipal Tigers and Southern Super Stars. Captains Harbhajan Singh and Ross Taylor will be coming up shortly.
LIVE MT vs SSS LLC 2023: Livestreaming details
The Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars Legends League Cricket match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
LIVE MT vs SSS Pitch Report LLC 2023
The Molana Azad Stadium's track is quite beneficial to batters. Pacers should fare well in this situation if they have decent seam and swing action off the deck. After settling in, batters can aim to score heavily. After winning the toss, teams usually try to reach the total because the first innings' average score is 166.
LIVE MT vs SSS LLC 2023: Taylor key for SSS
Captain Southern Super Star Ross Taylor will be key for his team in their clash against the Manipal Tigers tonight. Harbhajan Singh will also play a key role in the bowling lineup of Tigers.
Manipal Tigers Vs Southern Super Stars PROBABLE PLAYING XI
Manipal Tigers: RV Uthappa (wk), CAK Walton, H Masakadza, T Perera, Colin de Grandhomme, A Perera, M Kaif, Imran Khan, H Singh (C), MJ McClenaghan, P Awana
Southern Super Stars: EMDY Munaweera, WU Tharanga, SP Goswami (wk), R Taylor (C), PC de Silva, R Bishnoi, P Negi, Bipul Sharma, S Lakmal, Ashok Dinda, H Hassan
Manipal Tigers Vs Southern Super Stars: Squads
Manipal Tigers Squad: Robin Uthappa(w), Chadwick Walton, Hamilton Masakadza, Thisara Perera, Colin de Grandhomme, Angelo Perera, Mohammad Kaif, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh(c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Gupta, Corey Anderson, Amitoze Singh, Kyle Coetzer, S Badrinath, Praveen Kumar, Pankaj Singh, David White
Southern Super Stars Squad: Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Shreevats Goswami(w), Ross Taylor(c), Chaturanga de Silva, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Bipul Sharma, Aaron Finch, Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Ashok Dinda, Abdur Razzak, Tanmay Srivastava, Manvinder Bisla, Amit Verma, Amila Aponso, Rameez Khan, Jesse Ryder, Andre McCarthy, Johan Botha, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Farveez Maharoof, Cameron White
MT Vs SS LIVE: Harbhajan Vs Ross
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 9 of Legends League Cricket 2023 to be played between Manipal Tigers and Southern Super Stars. Watch this space for latest updates.