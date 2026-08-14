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'His agression on ground is...': PBKS star reveals behind the scenes of alleged rivalry with Virat Kohli

Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar has played down the talk surrounding his on-field exchanges with Virat Kohli, insisting there is no rivalry between the two and that a bowler's focus should remain firmly on the job at hand, regardless of who is batting at the other end. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
'His agression on ground is...': PBKS star reveals behind the scenes of alleged rivalry with Virat Kohli
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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