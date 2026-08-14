/'His agression on ground is...': PBKS star reveals behind the scenes of alleged rivalry with Virat Kohli

“But we do our job on the field. And we have learnt it from him only. He will never give an excuse saying, ‘He is my friend, so I won’t hit him for a four or six.’ It's not like that. It's not possible. He wants to do well for his team; it’s all jokes and fun. We have always learnt from him, and he is a great example for the future youngsters as to how cricket should be played,” he added.