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'His body’s getting stronger and stronger...': India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate names ideal successor for Hardik Pandya

Ahead of the third ODI against Afghanistan, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said the side has identified the natural successor to Hardik Pandya in the seam‑bowling all‑rounder role, adding that the youngster has been groomed over the last 18 months with next year’s World Cup in mind.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
'His body’s getting stronger and stronger...': India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate names ideal successor for Hardik Pandya
Image Credit: IANS

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