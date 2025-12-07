Advertisement
'His Captaincy...': Dale Steyn Lauds KL Rahul’s Calm Leadership In India’s 2-1 Triumph Over South Africa

Legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn has lauded KL Rahul’s calm and composed captaincy after India secured a 2-1 triumph over South Africa in the three-match ODI series.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
Image Credit:- X

Steyn Impressed With Rahul’s Leadership Style

Appearing on Cricket Live, JioStar expert Steyn highlighted how Rahul handled pressure situations and managed his bowlers smartly throughout the series. “KL Rahul’s captaincy has been very good in this series. He has marshalled his bowlers well, and they have responded to him. Even with a wet ball, he never complained,” Steyn said.

He further pointed out Rahul’s willingness to utilise the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to maintain team balance and motivation. “You can see he is calm, cool and collected. He leans on Rohit for advice and draws on Kohli to help motivate players,” the former South Africa pacer added.

Steyn even shared a humorous insight, mentioning how Rahul keeps bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav composed whenever they push repeatedly for DRS reviews. “Overall, I thought his captaincy was really good,” he concluded.

Match Summary

India’s decision to bowl first paid off early as South Africa lost Rickelton for a duck. However, Quinton de Kock (106 off 89) and captain Temba Bavuma (48 off 67) steadied the innings with a 113-run stand. Despite useful contributions from Breetzke, Brevis, and Jansen, regular breakthroughs, especially from Prasidh Krishna (4/66) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/41), restricted the visitors to 270 in 47.5 overs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma (75 off 73) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (116* off 121) demolished the chase with a huge 155-run opening partnership. Later, Jaiswal joined forces with Virat Kohli (65* off 45), adding another century stand to finish the match in just 39.5 overs, sealing a dominant series win for Team India.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

