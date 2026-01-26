'His contributions went far beyond governance...': BCCI mourns demise of former president IS Bindra

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday expressed deep sorrow at the passing of former BCCI President Inderjit Singh Bindra, who died in New Delhi on Sunday, at the age of 84.

One of the most influential figures in Indian cricket administration, Bindra’s vision and leadership played a defining role in shaping the governance of the sport in the country and strengthening India’s standing on the international stage. His association with cricket administration spanned more than four decades, during which he served the game with distinction at both the national and state levels.

During his tenure as BCCI president from 1993 to 1996, Bindra played a key role in consolidating India’s position within the international cricketing fraternity.

He also served as president of the Punjab Cricket Association for an extended period from 1978 to 2014, where his focus on infrastructure development and grassroots growth left a lasting legacy. In recognition of his immense contribution, the PCA Stadium in Mohali was renamed the I.S. Bindra Stadium in 2015.

Bindra, along with former BCCI presidents the late N.K.P. Salve and the late Jagmohan Dalmiya, played a pivotal role in bringing the 1987 ICC Cricket World Cup to the subcontinent, marking the first time the tournament was hosted outside England.

The Dalmiya-Bindra era later ensured that India hosted the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup, further cementing the country’s central role in world cricket.

Together, they laid the foundation for Indian cricket’s commercial growth and unlocked the full potential of broadcast rights during the rise of the satellite television era, a transformation that reshaped the media and broadcasting landscape across the country.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas described Bindra as a visionary leader who played a defining role in shaping India’s stature in world cricket and building enduring institutions for the game.

“I.S. Bindra was a visionary administrator whose leadership helped redefine India’s role in world cricket. His contributions went far beyond governance, as he helped build systems and institutions that continue to serve players, administrators, and the game itself to this day. The BCCI mourns the loss of a true stalwart of Indian cricket administration,” he said in a release by the BCCI on Sunday.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said Indian cricket had lost one of its most influential architects and expressed condolences to Bindra’s family and the wider cricketing fraternity.

“Indian cricket has lost one of its most influential architects. Bindra’s commitment to the game, his administrative foresight, and his passion for creating enduring infrastructure have left a legacy that will be remembered with deep respect across the cricketing fraternity. On behalf of the BCCI, I extend our deepest sympathies to Bindra’s family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity during this time of profound grief,” he said.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla highlighted Bindra’s role in strengthening Indian cricket financially through sound governance and forward-looking commercial strategies.

“Bindra had a clear understanding of what it would take to make Indian cricket financially strong and sustainable. His focus on sound governance and smarter commercial structures helped lay the foundation for the game’s long-term growth. He set a high benchmark for administrators through a forward-looking approach that continues to benefit the sport,” he said.

BCCI joint secretary Prabhtej Bhatia underlined Bindra’s belief in building strong systems across all levels of the game.

"I.S. Bindra’s impact on Indian cricket went well beyond the roles he held. He believed in building strong systems from the grassroots to the highest level, and his work continues to shape how the game is run and experienced across the country.” The joint secretary said.

BCCI treasurer A. Raghuram Bhat recalled Bindra’s emphasis on professionalism, balance, and high administrative standards.

“I.S. Bindra brought clarity, balance and a steady hand to every position he held. His legacy lives on not just in the milestones achieved but in the professional standards he helped establish within Indian cricket. Those values continue to guide the way the game is administered at every level,” A. Raghuram said.