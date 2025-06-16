'His Decision To Prioritise IPL Over National Team...' Mitchell Johnson Slams Josh Hazelwood For Prioritizing RCB Over Australia

Former Australian cricketer and part of World Cup winning team Mitchell Johnson has questioned their current premier fast bowler Josh Hazlewood after Australia's World Test Championship final loss. South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets at Lords' Cricket Ground winning the WTC for the first time becoming the third team to win the prestigious mace. Johnson slammed Hazlewood for prioritizing Indian Premier League (IPL) over national duties. Hazlewood returned to IPL despite not being 100% fit. He played a major role in RCB's win against Punjab Kings in the final breaking their 17-year long trophy drought. The decision has not been taken well by his former teammate and Johnson has questioned his credibility focusing money over the nation.

Mitchell wrote in his column in West Australian regarding the concerns and the reasons for Australia's defeat.

"We've seen concerns about Hazlewood's fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows," he wrote.

Despite Australia's pace trio wreaking havoc in the first inning bundling SA out for 138 in the first inning, they were unable to get the batters out in the second innings and a tricky total of 282 was chased. Hazlewood finished the game with figures of 2/85 in 34 overs which is nowhere close to his legacy.

Johnson also asked the selectors to break the Quartet of Australian bowling lineup- Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon as he believes they have past their prime and management should look beyond them.

"Our successful 'big four' bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon can't be taken for granted as a lock going forward either. If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that's the right mindset. It's crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players," added Johnson.

Australia will next play against West Indies in a 3-match Test series beginning from June 25. The series will be part of the World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle. New faces and a new approach by the kangaroos is expected to be seen in the series.