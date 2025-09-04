‘His Door Is Always Open…’: CSK’s Rising Star Dewald Brevis Talks About MS Dhoni Support’s, And Next Season

South Africa’s rising batter Dewald Brevis has opened up about the lasting impact MS Dhoni had on him, not just for his cricketing skills but for his humility and off-field character. Brevis played a part in IPL 2025 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a replacement for injured Gurjapneet Singh, scoring 225 runs in six innings, including two fifties, while CSK finished tenth in the points table.

Dhoni’s Off-Field Influence

“The one thing that stood out for me about MS is his humbleness and who he is as a person. Off the field, he always makes time for players. His door is always open, only closed when he’s sleeping,” Brevis said on former South Africa batter AB de Villiers’ YouTube channel.

Brevis added that he often spent time in Dhoni’s room chatting about hobbies and cricket. “Seeing what he does off the field, alongside everything he achieves on the field and in training, is amazing. That’s something I’ll always remember.”

Supportive Team Environment

Despite CSK’s tough season, Brevis praised the team’s management and coaching staff. “Head coach Stephen Fleming, Eric Simons, and the rest of the coaches were fantastic. They made me feel welcomed and gave me confidence to settle in quickly,” he said. He also highlighted the camaraderie with teammates: “I didn’t play the first game, but I understood the plans they had for me. It was great to be part of such a supportive environment, with both overseas and local players."

Looking Ahead: Brevis’ Future with CSK

Brevis expressed optimism about his future in the team, hinting that he hopes to have a long-term role with CSK in the upcoming IPL seasons. “I really enjoyed my time here, and I hope to continue contributing to the team’s success in the future. CSK has been an amazing environment to grow as a player,” he added.