'His Energy Is Like Viv Richards': Robin Uthappa Hails Hardik Pandya After South Africa Series Win

Following India’s T20I series victory over South Africa, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa lavished praise on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, comparing his on-field presence and swagger to West Indies legend Viv Richards. Uthappa highlighted Hardik’s infectious energy and intimidating aura, calling it a mindset young cricketers can learn from.

Hardik produced a match-winning all-round performance in the series decider, smashing an explosive 63 off 25 balls and chipping in with a crucial wicket to earn the Player of the Match award. India sealed the series 3-1, extending their dominant run to an eighth consecutive T20I bilateral series win and a 14th successive unbeaten T20I series.

Speaking on Cricket Live, Uthappa said Hardik’s presence alone puts pressure on opponents. “His energy on the field is exactly like Viv Richards. He comes in with that swagger, and it creates intimidation even before a ball is bowled. That’s a phenomenal attitude,” he remarked.

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn echoed the sentiment, describing Hardik as operating on a different mental plane. Steyn noted that Hardik’s confidence borders on dominance, calling his presence “superhero-like” and praising his unbreakable mindset in a format defined by mental battles.

Records and Milestones for India’s T20I MVP

The night also marked a milestone-laden outing for Hardik. He became the fifth Indian batter to cross 2,000 T20I runs, joining an elite club featuring Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul. He also registered India’s second-fastest T20I fifty, reaching the mark in 16 balls, behind only Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 12-ball half-century.

Hardik’s 63 came at a blistering strike rate of 252.00, featuring five fours and five sixes. With the ball, he claimed the prized wicket of Dewald Brevis, halting a dangerous counterattack.

All-Round Impact Across the Series

Returning to international cricket with a statement series, Hardik finished as the third-highest run-getter, amassing 142 runs in three innings at an average of 71.00 and a strike rate of 186.84, with two half-centuries, both in winning causes. He also picked up three wickets, underlining his value as a genuine all-rounder despite a slightly high economy rate.

Match Recap: India vs South Africa, Final T20I

Asked to bat first, India raced away thanks to a blazing opening stand between Sanju Samson (37 off 22) and Abhishek Sharma (34 off 21). After a brief wobble, Tilak Varma (73 off 42) and Hardik added a decisive 105-run partnership, powering India to 231/5. For South Africa, Corbin Bosch returned 2/44.

In reply, Quinton de Kock led the charge with a fluent 65 off 35, but regular strikes, led by Varun Chakravarthy, derailed the chase. South Africa were restricted to 201/8, falling short by 30 runs. Jasprit Bumrah impressed with 2/17, while Arshdeep Singh chipped in with a wicket.