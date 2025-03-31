'His Knees Aren't What They...': Stephen Fleming Breaks Silence On MS Dhoni's Batting Position For CSK In IPL 2025
Stephen Fleming has broken silence on batting position of Mahendra Singh Dhoni for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has broken silence on batting position of Mahendra Singh Dhoni after his team's loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 30, Sunday.
Speaking after loss in Guwahati, CSK coach said that Dhoni can't bat ten overs running full stick and as his knee remains dodgy and the former captain decides on his batting position based on the match situation.
"Yeah, it’s a time thing [On Dhoni coming to bat down the order]. MS judges it. His body is… his knees aren’t what they used to be. And he’s moving okay, but there’s still an attrition aspect to it. He can’t bat ten overs running full stick," Fleming said at the post-game press conference.
"So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game’s in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he’s balancing that," he added.
Fleming further explained that Dhoni’s presence is too important for the team.
"I said it last year [as well], he’s too valuable to us – leadership and wicket-keeping - to throw him in nine-ten overs. He has actually never done that. So, look, from around 13-14 overs, he’s looking to go depending on who’s in,” he said.
According to the CSK coach, they lost the match against RR in the power play.
"If you analyse the game it's probably the two power plays. Our power play with the ball went for the best part of 80 runs and we were only able to manage early 40s," Fleming said.
"So that's on the scoreboard the big difference and we were also sloppy in the field compared to Rajasthan who were outstanding. So that would be the two immediate takeaways," he added.
