‘His Mind Was Overcooked’: Ravi Shastri Reveals His Conversation With Virat Kohli Before Retirement



It was a Monday that stunned the Indian cricketing community. Just ahead of India’s much-awaited five-match Test series in England, Virat Kohli, one of the sport’s modern icons, announced his retirement from Test cricket. While the news came as a shock to fans, Ravi Shastri, former India head coach, wasn’t entirely surprised.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri shared a personal conversation he had with Kohli a week before the announcement. “We had spoken about it just days earlier,” Shastri recalled. “His thoughts were crystal clear. He told me, ‘I’ve given everything I had.’”

Shastri highlighted that Kohli showed no hesitation or emotional struggle, only a sense of peace and finality. “I asked a couple of questions, but what stood out was the certainty in his voice,” he said. “His mind had told his body that it was time.”

Kohli exits the longest format with an illustrious record: 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and 40 wins as captain in 68 matches, the most by an Indian Test skipper, well beyond MS Dhoni’s 27.

But Kohli's impact transcended numbers. Known for his unrelenting energy, animated celebrations, and fierce competitiveness, he became the heartbeat of the Indian Test team. His passion often split opinions, but it always commanded attention.

Shastri, who coached India between 2017 and 2021, a period that coincided with India's rise in Test cricket under Kohli, acknowledged the toll this kind of intensity takes.

“Virat gave everything,” he said. “He wasn’t just playing; he was living every delivery, like he needed to take every wicket or make every catch. That kind of involvement eventually leads to mental fatigue.”

Though many were surprised by the timing of the announcement, Shastri wasn’t puzzled by the reason behind it. The spotlight on Kohli had been intense for over a decade. Whether it was his aggressive presence in Australia or his confrontations in England, Kohli constantly attracted attention, both admiration and criticism.

“No one in the past decade has had the kind of following he did,” Shastri said. “He was box-office cricket. Be it in South Africa or Australia, fans showed up for him. People loved him, were annoyed by him, even feared him, but they never looked away.”

Despite believing Kohli had more cricket left in him, Shastri admitted that sometimes the mental toll becomes too heavy. “I thought he could go for another couple of years. But when your mind checks out, it’s done, no matter how fit you are.”

Kohli’s leadership era included landmark moments: India’s first-ever Test series win in Australia (2018–19), series wins in the West Indies, and a dominant performance in Sri Lanka. Under him, India became a consistent overseas threat, known for their aggressive fast bowling and fitness culture, both of which Kohli championed.

“His contribution went way beyond the scoreboard,” Shastri remarked. “He transformed team culture. He made fitness non-negotiable, brought fast bowling back to the forefront in India, and taught the team to believe in itself.”

As Shastri reflected on Kohli’s decision, he noted that it was a complete career. “He’s lifted the U-19 World Cup, won the senior World Cup, led India with passion, and changed the way the team played. There’s nothing left for him to prove. Some retire wondering if they could’ve done more, Virat won’t feel that.”