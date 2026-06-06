'His own form...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on removing Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain & appointing Shreyas Iyer

Just three months after leading India to a successful defence of the T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav has lost both the captaincy and his place in the T20I squad entirely. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed the decision during the squad announcement for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England, marking a decisive shift in India's direction for the shortest format. Shreyas Iyer has been handed the reins as selectors begin building towards the next T20 World Cup cycle.

Agarkar Explains the Decision

Agarkar was candid about the reasoning behind one of the most significant selection calls in recent Indian cricket history, pointing to a combination of Suryakumar's recent batting form and the broader planning requirements of the next two-year cycle.

"With regards to Surya, it's a tough one, having just won the World Cup. But as it happens after most World Cups, you try and reassess what your best way forward is. Partly his own form, but also looking at the next two-year cycle, or a little bit more than two years now till the next World Cup, we thought this was the best way forward. Like I said, Shreyas is a well-deserving captain,"

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Agarkar said at the press conference.

The numbers tell the story of Suryakumar's difficult recent run. While India retained the T20 World Cup under his leadership, he had a relatively subdued tournament by his own high standards, scoring 242 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 136.72. His IPL 2026 campaign with Mumbai Indians offered little relief, producing 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76 and a strike rate of 147.54, well below the level selectors had come to expect from one of the format's most destructive batters.

Why Shreyas Iyer?

The selectors turned to Shreyas Iyer, whose credentials as both a batter and a captain have strengthened considerably over recent seasons. Agarkar outlined the thinking behind the appointment in clear terms.

"With regards to Shreyas, obviously we've seen what he's done over the last few years, leading different franchises. He's won one and reached finals as well, and probably had a tougher season this year after a great start. So we've seen everything that a captain possibly can. His own performances have been really good. He was quite close to getting into that World Cup squad as well. Obviously, with Surya still there, there was no room for him," Agarkar said.

Shreyas heroics

Shreyas had last represented India in a T20I in December 2023, largely kept out of the setup because the middle order was occupied by Suryakumar and Tilak Varma. He was recalled as an injury replacement during the home series against New Zealand earlier this year but did not get onto the field. Despite that absence, his IPL performances kept him firmly in the frame. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and guided Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to finals in 2020 and 2025 respectively, becoming the first captain in IPL history to take three different franchises to a final.

His batting returns have been equally compelling. He amassed 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07 in IPL 2025 and followed it up with 498 runs at a strike rate of 168.81 in IPL 2026, numbers that left selectors with little doubt about his readiness for the international stage.

Agarkar left no ambiguity about where Iyer stands in the selectors' thinking. "He's, in my opinion, a standout candidate, with enough experience now, having led in the T20 format. This is obviously a different challenge."

A Defining Moment for Indian T20 Cricket

For the selectors, Saturday's decision represents a clear pivot towards the next World Cup. For Suryakumar Yadav, it brings an abrupt and painful conclusion to a captaincy tenure that peaked with a World Cup title but ultimately could not survive mounting concerns over form and the team's long-term direction. Few players in recent memory have experienced such a sharp reversal of fortune so soon after achieving the sport's highest honour in their format.

India's squad for T20Is against Ireland and England

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav

India's squad for 2026 Asian Games in Japan:- Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi