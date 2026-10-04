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'His time will come': Shreyas Iyer backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to dominate Indian Cricket

India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer believes young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the temperament and ability to make a significant impact in Indian cricket, but said the teenager’s immediate development should not be reduced to conversations about his performances on the field.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
'His time will come': Shreyas Iyer backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to dominate Indian Cricket
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'His time will come': Shreyas Iyer backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to dominate Indian Cricket
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