/'His time will come': Shreyas Iyer backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to dominate Indian Cricket

"And a very silent guy, but on the field, is very destructive. So, that’s like an irony when you look at him. He’s a very charming, sweet guy to interact with and good to have him around the dressing room. And I know that his time will come, because we have been playing with World Cup-winning openers right now, and they deserve the time out there, and he’s still in the 15. So definitely, when his time comes, he is going to dominate Indian cricket,” Iyer told JioStar.