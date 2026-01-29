Advertisement
Historic: Bangladesh To Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Netherlands Secure Spot Too
T20 WC 2026

Historic: Bangladesh To Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Netherlands Secure Spot Too

In contrast to the newcomers, Bangladesh confirmed their presence in a seventh consecutive T20 World Cup.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
  • While Bangladesh and the Netherlands celebrate, other nations continue their fight.
  • As the tournament progresses, the focus shifts to who will join these two teams in the final line up for the 2026 edition.
Trending Photos

Historic: Bangladesh To Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Netherlands Secure Spot Too

The landscape of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is taking shape as Bangladesh and the Netherlands officially secured their places in the global showpiece. Following dominant displays in the qualifying tournament, these two nations have filled half of the four available spots for the upcoming event, which is scheduled to take place in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

A Historic Milestone for Dutch Cricket

History was scripted as the Netherlands successfully qualified for their first ever appearance in a Women's T20 World Cup. Their breakthrough moment arrived via a high tempo batting performance that dismantled the USA. This landmark achievement highlights the significant evolution of the women's game in the Netherlands and sets the stage for their major tournament debut.

The Dutch secured their historic entry with a 21 run victory over the USA, decided by the DLS method. After the USA elected to bat and posted a steady 129 for seven, anchored by Gargi Bhogle’s 36 and Isani Vaghela’s unbeaten 32, the Netherlands' bowling attack took charge. Hannah Landheer was the primary architect of the restriction, claiming three wickets for 30 runs.

The chase began with explosive intent as Heather Siegers blazed 28 runs from only 12 balls, including three towering sixes. Phebe Molkenboer provided the stability with a composed, unbeaten 46. When rain halted play after 12 overs, the Netherlands stood at 90 for two, well ahead of the required rate to seal their historic berth.

Bangladesh Maintains World Cup Legacy

In contrast to the newcomers, Bangladesh confirmed their presence in a seventh consecutive T20 World Cup. Their qualification was sealed through a clinical 39 run victory over Thailand, driven by a vital century partnership.

After slipping to a precarious 12 for two, Juairiya Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary staged a rescue act. Juairiya struck a brisk 56 off 45 deliveries, while Sobhana outscored her partner with a fluent 59 off 42 balls, featuring nine boundaries. Although a late innings collapse restricted Bangladesh from a massive total, they still posted a daunting 165.

Thailand’s chase suffered an immediate blow when Marufa Akter bowled Suwanan Khiaoto on the first delivery of the innings. Despite a resilient 67 run stand between Natthakan Chantham, who made 46, and Nannapat Koncharoenkai, the climbing asking rate proved too high for the Thai middle order to sustain.

Qualification Landscape

While Bangladesh and the Netherlands celebrate, other nations continue their fight. Scotland boosted their own hopes with a 39 run win over Ireland, fueled by an exceptional all round performance from Kathryn Bryce. As the tournament progresses, the focus shifts to who will join these two teams in the final line up for the 2026 edition in England.

Chaos In Men's WC

In a startling development affecting the Men’s T20 World Cup, major shifts are occurring regarding team participation. Bangladesh has reportedly made the decision not to travel to India for the upcoming event. This withdrawal has forced a drastic step from the ICC, leading to Scotland being named as the replacement for Bangladesh in the tournament line up. This move comes amidst ongoing drama and uncertainty regarding travel and participation in the region.

