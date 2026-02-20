Historic moment: Beth Mooney overtakes Meg Lanning in Australia women’s T20I records

Mooney achieved the milestone during the second T20I of the three-match series against Harmanpreet Kaur-led India at the Manuka Oval on Thursday. Her composed knock of 46 runs helped her overtake Lanning’s long-standing record and cement her place at the top of Australia’s T20I batting charts.

The left-hander now has 3,432 runs in 114 matches and 108 innings, averaging an impressive 41.85, including two centuries and 27 half-centuries. Lanning, who previously held the record, slips to second with 3,405 runs in 132 matches and 121 innings at an average of 36.61, alongside two centuries and 15 fifties.

Australia Level Series with All-Round Performance

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Australia Women produced a dominant all-round display to defeat India Women by 19 runs in the second T20I, levelling the three-match series 1–1. The hosts excelled with both bat and ball to bounce back after their defeat in the opening match.

Opener Georgia Voll was named Player of the Match after scoring a brilliant 88 off 57 balls, striking 11 fours and a six while building a crucial partnership with Mooney. Her innings powered Australia to a competitive 163/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

For India, Renuka Singh Thakur (1/27) and Arundhati Reddy (2/30) were among the wickets but struggled to contain Australia’s scoring in the middle overs.

India Falter in Chase Despite Solid Start

Chasing 164, India began positively as openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana added a 57-run partnership. Verma scored 29 off 23 balls, while Mandhana made 31 off 24, but both failed to convert their starts into big innings.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 36 off 30 balls, yet the middle order collapsed under pressure. Jemimah Rodrigues (4), Amanjot Kaur (3), and Deepti Sharma, who fell for a duck, could not steady the chase as India finished on 144/9, falling short by 19 runs.

Australia’s bowlers shared the spoils, with Ashleigh Gardner leading the attack with 3/22, while Kim Garth (2/16), Annabel Sutherland (2/18), and skipper Sophie Molineux (2/37) claimed two wickets each.

Series Decider Awaits in Adelaide

India Women had earlier won the opening T20I by 21 runs via the DLS method in Sydney on February 15. With the series now evenly poised at 1-1, the final and deciding match will be played on February 21 at the Adelaide Oval, setting up an exciting finale between the two rivals.