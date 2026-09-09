/HISTORIC: Netflix could reportedly make Cricket debut as India-Japan T20I sparks rights push

India’s historic T20I assignment against Japan is turning into a major commercial opportunity, with some of the biggest names in global streaming reportedly circling the rights for the September 22 fixture. As per a report in The Hindustan Times, Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and DAZN are among the platforms that have shown interest in the global broadcast rights for the one-off match at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi. The Hindustan Times reported that the bids are expected to be opened within a day, raising the possibility of a significant broadcast windfall from a standalone T20I.
The prospect of Netflix entering the live cricket market has added another layer to the interest surrounding a match that, on paper, would appear heavily one-sided.
India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, while Japan are ranked 41st in the format. The match will begin at 9.30am IST on Tuesday, September 22, meaning it does not occupy a conventional prime-time television slot for Indian viewers.
A Different Kind Of Cricket Property
What makes the fixture commercially intriguing is the story attached to it rather than the expected contest itself.
India and Japan will meet for the first time in a men’s T20I, with the Suzuki Cup also serving as the opening event of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The fixture is part of ‘Sport 75’, an initiative designed to strengthen sporting and people-to-people exchanges between India and Japan.
Bhairav Shanth, co-founder of ITW Universe, which holds the global production, broadcast, distribution and marketing rights for the match, said the interest from major streaming companies validates the decision to create a different kind of cricket property.
“When a unique fixture like India versus Japan also draws serious attention from some of the biggest names in global streaming including platforms for whom live cricket would be an entirely new chapter it validates the opportunity we saw in the property,” he said.
India’s television rights in the country have already been secured by Star Sports, while FanCode has acquired the exclusive digital streaming rights in India. ITW Universe is the rights holder for the event.
Why The Fixture Is Drawing Sponsors
The commercial appeal extends beyond broadcasting.
Japanese automobile giant Suzuki has come on board as the title sponsor, while TCS, Mitsui Knowledge Industry (IT), MUFG bank and sportswear company Mizuno have taken associate sponsorship positions.
For brands, the match offers an opportunity to associate themselves with Indian cricket stars while simultaneously gaining visibility in the Japanese market. Cars, electronics, tourism and financial services are among the sectors with a natural connection to the event.
An industry insider also highlighted why a standalone match can be attractive to broadcasters and advertisers.
“Most cricket inventory is locked inside multi-year board deals at unreasonable valuations. Matches like these come with a finite risk and clear story. Platforms and brands can say yes without buying a four-year calendar,” the insider said.
Japan’s Cricket Push
The long-term objective is bigger than one India-Japan game. Japan will also feature in the Asian Games cricket competition, while India have been placed directly into the quarter-final stage. The cricket tournament runs from September 24 to October 3, with India beginning its campaign on September 28. The wider Asian Games take place from September 19 to October 4.
Naoki Alex Miyaji, CEO of the Japan Cricket Association, believes India’s arrival could have a lasting impact on the sport locally.
“Bringing the Indian cricket team to Japanese soil for this historic T20I is a defining milestone for the growth of cricket in Japan. It will inspire a whole new generation of cricket enthusiasts in our country,” Miyaji said.
The Indian team, led by Shreyas Iyer, will therefore enter the Japan fixture with more than just match practice in mind. The encounter represents an attempt to take cricket into a market where the sport remains relatively unfamiliar, while giving global broadcasters and brands a chance to test the value of a very different cricket proposition.
Squads
India
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, WashingtonSundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi
Japan
Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (captain), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake
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