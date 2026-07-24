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Historic: Shreyas Iyer led India to play as a 'visiting team' in Delhi vs Afghanistan: Report

In an unprecedented administrative arrangement in international cricket, the Afghanistan Cricket Board will officially play host to the Indian national team for a three match T20 international series in New Delhi this September.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Historic: Shreyas Iyer led India to play as a 'visiting team' in Delhi vs Afghanistan: Report
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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