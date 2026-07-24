/Historic: Shreyas Iyer led India to play as a 'visiting team' in Delhi vs Afghanistan: Report

In an unprecedented administrative arrangement in international cricket, the Afghanistan Cricket Board will officially play host to the Indian national team for a three match T20 international series in New Delhi this September. According to a detailed report published by ESPNcricinfo, the three fixtures are scheduled to take place at the historic Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, September 15, and September 17.
The bilateral series serves as a critical preparatory ground for both nations immediately ahead of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya, Japan, where the men cricket tournament is set to run from September 24 through October 1.
Historic Groundwork and Venue Infrastructure Context
While Afghanistan has previously utilized Indian venues such as Dehradun, Greater Noida, and Lucknow as designated home grounds against other international sides, this upcoming series marks the first time in history that Afghanistan will host the Indian national side on Indian soil. Due to ongoing infrastructure constraints in their home country, the Central Asian squad regularly conducts its home fixtures in neutral territories, primarily across facilities in the United Arab Emirates as well as India.
The New Delhi assignment follows an intense schedule between the two teams earlier in the summer. In June, Afghanistan completed a tour of India comprising a single red ball match and three One Day Internationals, with India securing victories across all fixtures. That tour commenced at the New Chandigarh Stadium just days after the conclusion of the 2026 Indian Premier League season on May 31, unfolding amidst intense summer heat.
Recent Form and Road to the Asian Games
For the transitioning Indian squad led by captain Shreyas Iyer, the September series in New Delhi provides a vital opportunity to establish tactical stability following a grueling European tour. During their recent overseas assignment, India suffered an unexpected 2-0 T20 international series defeat against Ireland at Stormont in Belfast, followed by a 4-0 series defeat to England in their five match T20 international encounter.
Indian boys are currently in Zimbabwe for a 3-match T20I series whrre they won the first game comfortably at Harare.
Concurrently, during the subsequent One Day International leg in England under skipper Shubman Gill, an Indian squad featuring senior stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah suffered a 2-1 series defeat despite securing an initial 1 to 0 lead. Prior to assembling in New Delhi for the Afghanistan series, the Indian squad is scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka to compete in a two Test match series.
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