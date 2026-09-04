/Historic! Smriti Mandhana becomes 1st player in the world ahead of Pakistan game to......

Smriti Mandhana etched her name into the history books by becoming the very first player in the world to accumulate over 500 runs in women's Twenty20 Internationals across four distinct calendar years. The star opener achieved this historic feat during Thursday's Group A fixture of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai, where her magnificent knock of 124 runs from 64 balls powered India to a commanding 137 run victory over Hong Kong China. This triumph secured India's position as the first team to qualify for the tournament semifinals.
Mandhana hammered 14 fours and seven sixes to register her second consecutive win of the competition. Her incredible run tally for 2026 reached 579 runs across 16 matches. She previously crossed the 500 run threshold in 2018 with 622 runs from 25 matches, in 2022 with 594 runs from 23 matches, and in 2024 with 763 runs from 23 matches.
Elite Company and Historic Year by Year Breakdown
A select group of four other athletes have managed to score at least 500 runs in three separate calendar years, including Chamari Athapaththu, Laura Wolvaardt, Esha Oza, and Shafali Verma. Mandhana remains unique as the solitary competitor to surpass the 500 run mark four separate times.
A detailed look at her year by year performance in the format reveals the following statistics:
2013: 1 match, 39 runs, best score 39, average 39.00, strike rate 108.33, 0 hundreds, 0 fifties, 4 fours, 0 sixes
2014: 7 matches, 95 runs, best score 52, average 15.83, strike rate 106.74, 0 hundreds, 1 fifty, 13 fours, 0 sixes
2015: 2 matches, 4 runs, best score 4, average 2, strike rate 50, 0 hundreds, 0 fifties, 0 fours, 0 sixes
2016: 17 matches, 286 runs, best score 43 not out, average 19.06, strike rate 93.46, 0 hundreds, 0 fifties, 32 fours, 3 sixes
2018: 25 matches, 622 runs, best score 83, average 28.27, strike rate 130.67, 0 hundreds, 5 fifties, 77 fours, 18 sixes
2019: 14 matches, 405 runs, best score 86, average 31.15, strike rate 124.61, 0 hundreds, 4 fifties, 54 fours, 8 sixes
2020: 9 matches, 265 runs, best score 66, average 29.44, strike rate 134.51, 0 hundreds, 2 fifties, 41 fours, 3 sixes
2021: 9 matches, 255 runs, best score 70, average 31.87, strike rate 131.44, 0 hundreds, 2 fifties, 37 fours, 4 sixes
2022: 23 matches, 594 runs, best score 79 not out, average 33, strike rate 133.48, 0 hundreds, 5 fifties, 89 fours, 13 sixes
2023: 18 matches, 433 runs, best score 87, average 27.06, strike rate 116.39, 0 hundreds, 3 fifties, 55 fours, 8 sixes
2024: 23 matches, 763 runs, best score 77, average 42.38, strike rate 126.53, 0 hundreds, 8 fifties, 104 fours, 16 sixes
2025: 9 matches, 341 runs, best score 112, average 37.88, strike rate 135.85, 1 hundred, 2 fifties, 50 fours, 7 sixes
2026: 16 matches, 579 runs, best score 124, average 38.6, strike rate 145.84, 1 hundred, 3 fifties, 76 fours, 15 sixes
Milestones And Global Calendar Year Records
Beyond her calendar year feat, Mandhana also captured records for the most runs and centuries in women's international cricket on Thursday, taking her total count of fifty plus scores to 93 across 302 international appearances. This achievement matches the benchmark set by former India captain Mithali Raj, who recorded at least 50 runs in 93 matches throughout her 23 year career spanning from 1999 to 2022.
When examining overall calendar year productivity in Twenty20 Internationals, the all time peak belongs to Hong Kong China batter Natasha Miles. Miles top scored for her side against India with 15 runs from 27 balls, bringing her 2026 tally to 799 runs across 26 matches, which stands as the highest single year output by any player globally. She is followed closely by UAE representative Esha Oza, who amassed 779 runs in 2025, and Hong Kong China teammate Yasmin Daswani, who collected 766 runs in 2026 after contributing 11 runs from 23 deliveries against India.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.