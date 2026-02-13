Historic : UAE defeats India before Pakistan game on 15 February - Know Details

In a day marked by major international upsets, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) delivered a historic performance at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, defeating India A by seven wickets. The victory, achieved during the opening match of the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, serves as a bold declaration of intent from the UAE squad against one of the tournament favorites.

The Esha Oza Show

The pursuit of 131 runs was anchored by a spectacular unbeaten 72 from UAE captain Esha Oza. Facing a high pressure chase against a formidable Indian bowling attack, Oza showcased controlled aggression throughout her 61 ball knock. Her leadership from the front ensured that the UAE remained on course even as the match reached its final stages.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Oza found a reliable partner in Samaira Dharnidharka, with whom she shared a decisive 71 run partnership. This stand effectively neutralized the middle overs and kept the required run rate within reach. Despite a brief moment of tension in the final over when Radha Yadav dismissed Rinitha Rajith with just four runs required, Heena Hotchandani struck a boundary on the second delivery to seal the win with four balls to spare.

India A's Early Struggles

Earlier in the day, the Radha Yadav led India A side found themselves under immediate pressure after opting to bat. UAE pacer Samaira Dharnidharka was the architect of India's early woes, dismantling the top order during the PowerPlay and claiming three vital wickets. Her opening spell dictated the tempo of the first innings and restricted the flow of runs.

Anushka Sharma, carrying over her impressive form from the Women’s Premier League, provided the only major resistance for India A. Her composed 47 off 45 balls helped stabilize the innings. A late effort from Tanuja Kanwer, who scored a brisk 34 off 25 deliveries, pushed the Indian total to 130 for nine. However, the lack of support from the top order ultimately left the bowlers with a target that proved too low to defend.

Tactical Milestones and Upcoming Clashes

The victory was built on a solid foundation, starting with a 40 run opening stand between Oza and Theertha Satish. While leg spinner Prema Rawat briefly provided hope for India A by dismissing Satish in the eighth over, the UAE’s batting depth ensured they never lost control.

This result marks a significant turnaround for UAE cricket and adds to the narrative of smaller nations challenging established powerhouses in the 2026 season. Looking ahead, both teams face pivotal matches on February 15. The UAE will aim to maintain their momentum against Nepal, while India A faces a high stakes recovery mission against arch rivals Pakistan A.

Match Summary:

India A: 130/9 (20 Overs) — Anushka Sharma 47 (45), Tanuja Kanwer 34 (25).

UAE: 134/3 (19.2 Overs) — Esha Oza 72* (61), Samaira Dharnidharka 71 run partnership.

Top Bowlers: Samaira Dharnidharka 3 wickets.

Result: UAE won by 7 wickets.