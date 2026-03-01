'History Could Repeat Itself...': WI head coach Daren Sammy's warning to Suryakumar Yadav & Co. before virtual quarter-final at Eden Gardens goes viral

Ahead of the high stakes T20 World Cup Super Eight virtual knockout against India, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has invoked the spirit of 2016. Addressing the media in Kolkata, the two time World Cup winning captain characterized the upcoming clash as a battle between David and Goliath, reminding the home favorites that the underdog has triumphed on this stage before.

The Ghost of 2016

The memories of the 2016 T20 World Cup remain a point of contrast for both nations. A decade ago, the West Indies stunned a packed Wankhede Stadium by chasing down 193 in the semi-final, eventually winning the title at Eden Gardens. Sammy believes the current "2026 is the new 2016" trend among fans could manifest on the field.

Reflecting on the magnitude of the game, Sammy remarked: "Well, there is a saying that history could repeat itself, although it was a different venue. But it is two different teams, two teams trying to move on in the tournament. You're absolutely right. I still think that in order for you to win this tournament, you have to go through India at some point. Tomorrow is that day for us. And we got to play a good game of cricket in order to come out victorious. And I'm excited for the contest. As you could see, so many journalists here. The importance of the game. And I am pretty sure they will have, what, 80,000 here tomorrow, and then another 1.4 billion supporting India. So it will still feel like a David and Goliath showdown, but like I said in 2016, David did defeat Goliath, so that is what I am going to tell my boys tomorrow."

Tactical Depth and the "Hetmyer Factor"

Sammy expressed immense confidence in his squad’s resilience, pointing to their recent recovery against South Africa where they surged from 83/7 to post 176/8. He noted that the lower order power of Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd sends a "strong message" about the team's batting depth.

A key focus for the West Indies will be Shimron Hetmyer, who has been in sensational form. Hetmyer has accumulated 221 runs in six innings at an average of 44.20 and a strike rate exceeding 182.

"I see he is the most relaxed and focused I've seen him in the West Indies dressing room since I have been around," Sammy said of the left hander. "The responsibility he has taken with the number three position has given us a boost. So hopefully tomorrow he has another better of an inning. But as we have shown throughout the tournament, we do not really rely on one person. We get performances from different players. Hopefully, tomorrow, that all-around game we have been searching for comes to light."

The Knockout Mindset

Dismissing the notion that this is his "toughest" coaching challenge, Sammy insisted that the entirety of 2025 was more demanding as the team rebuilt itself. He emphasized that the result at Eden Gardens will ultimately depend on execution under pressure.

"I do understand what this game means. It is a knockout. You win, you go through, you lose, and then you start thinking about all the what-ifs that could have happened. And that is what makes an athlete. That is what makes competition. That's what makes a World Cup the pinnacle of your sport. We have prepared well, we have planned well, it all goes down again to the execution. And I know the boys are ready to deliver," Sammy concluded.

Match Outlook

For Suryakumar Yadav’s Men in Blue, the objective is to avenge the heartbreak of a decade ago and secure a semi-final spot in front of a home crowd. For the West Indies, a victory would confirm their return as a global powerhouse in the shortest format of the game.