History In Making : WI Announces Squad For Nepal Series, 5 Fresh Faces Included; Know The Captain

The West Indies have named a 15-player squad for a three-match T20I series against Nepal in Sharjah. Bowling all-rounder Akeal Hosein has been named as the captain of the side, as per the official website of the ICC. The Caribbean side have decided to rest a host of key players, with skipper Shai Hope, pacer Alzarri Joseph and batter Johnson Charles among the white-ball stars that will sit out the series.

Fabian Allen, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers to provide support during the three matches that commence on September 27.

A total of five players are in line for their international debut during the series, with batter Ackeem Auguste, all-rounder Navin Bidaisee, spinner Zishan Motara, pacer Ramon Simmonds and keeper Amir Jangoo all included in the playing group.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said the series will provide the side with opportunities to impress ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka at the start of next year.

ALSO READ - MS Dhoni’s Hookah Room: Who Was In, Who Wasn’t?, Were Played Forced? Manoj Tiwary Spills the Beans

"This series against Nepal is another important step in broadening the horizons of West Indies cricket. It allows our senior men's team to engage with a passionate emerging nation while providing invaluable match experience in different conditions," he said.

"Beyond the immediate competition, this tour speaks to our long-term vision of developing a squad that is adaptable, resilient and ready for global challenges. Taking West Indies cricket into new territories and against new opposition also helps us grow the game, inspire new fans, and strengthen the brand of West Indies cricket worldwide."

West Indies squad: Akeal Hosein (c), Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisse, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jason Holder, Amir Jangoo, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer