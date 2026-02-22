Hitman at Both weddings: Viral photos show Rohit Sharma's unwavering bond with Shikhar Dhawan over the years - Check photos

In a testament to the deep camaraderie within the Indian cricket fraternity, photos of Rohit Sharma attending the wedding of his long-time opening partner Shikhar Dhawan have gone viral on social media. The images, which have sparked nostalgic reactions from fans on X, capture Rohit present at both of Dhawan’s weddings, showcasing a friendship that has remained steadfast through the various chapters of their lives and careers.

A New Chapter for "Gabbar"

Shikhar Dhawan, affectionately known as "Gabbar" by his teammates and fans, tied the knot with Sophie Shine in a private ceremony on February 21, 2026. The traditional Indian style wedding took place in the Delhi NCR region and served as an intimate gathering of close family and friends. While the couple had confirmed their relationship in May 2025 and announced their engagement this past January, the wedding itself drew massive online attention due to the star studded guest list.

Among the prominent faces was India's captain Rohit Sharma, whose presence alongside Dhawan mirrored a similar snapshot from Dhawan’s first marriage years ago. Fans were quick to juxtapose the two images, noting how the bond between the two prolific openers has transcended the cricket pitch.

Wife changed but that old friend remains the same



That's how loyal Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan friendship is

Celebration Among Teammates

The wedding was not just a personal milestone for Dhawan but also a reunion for several Indian cricket icons. Yuzvendra Chahal, a close friend and former teammate, shared joyful snapshots from the event with the affectionate caption, “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai.” Other prominent figures, including Rajeev Shukla, were also in attendance to offer their congratulations. Shukla later shared a public message wishing the couple a happy married life, underscoring the tight knit nature of the Indian cricket community.

Life Beyond the Pitch

Shikhar Dhawan retired from international cricket in August 2024, leaving behind a distinguished legacy as one of India's most successful top order batters. His partnership with Rohit Sharma is often cited as one of the most iconic in modern limited overs cricket.

The viral images serve as a poignant reminder that while players may retire and move into different phases of their personal lives, the brotherhood formed during years of representing the national side remains intact. As Dhawan begins this new chapter with Sophie Shine, the support from his "Hitman" teammate highlights a level of mutual respect and friendship that continues to resonate with cricket enthusiasts across the globe.