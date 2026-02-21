'Hitting ball well...': Will Sanju Samson replace Abhishek vs SA after three ducks? Morne Morkel breaks silence

As India prepares for a high stakes Super 8 encounter against an undefeated South African side, bowling coach Morne Morkel has addressed the intense speculation surrounding Abhishek Sharma’s place in the starting eleven. Despite a historically difficult group stage for the young opener, the Indian management appears determined to stand by their explosive southpaw.

A Nightmare Campaign for the World Number One

Abhishek Sharma’s introduction to the T20 World Cup has been statistically unprecedented. Entering the tournament as the top ranked T20I batter, Sharma has recorded three consecutive ducks in his group stage appearances. This slump has led many to suggest that his spot is in jeopardy, especially with Sanju Samson waiting in the wings. Samson previously filled in for Sharma during the Namibia match, providing a quickfire 22 runs off just 8 balls, which offered a stability that the starting opener has lacked so far.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Morkel Dismisses Form Concerns

During a pre match press conference held on February 20, Morne Morkel was quick to shut down rumors of a potential change at the top of the order. He emphasized that the team is looking beyond the scorecard and focusing on the player’s quality and preparation.

"No discussion on three Abhishek ducks. He is a world class player. He will deliver. He is hitting the ball well in the nets," Morkel stated firmly. These comments suggest that captain Suryakumar Yadav and the coaching staff are prioritizing long term potential over short term setbacks.

Factors Behind the Slump

The coaching staff’s patience may be rooted in the physical challenges Sharma has faced recently. The opener was hospitalized due to a severe stomach infection that forced him to miss the Namibia game. This illness left him physically drained and devoid of match rhythm just as the tournament reached its most competitive phase.

Furthermore, the management is well aware of what Sharma is capable of when fully fit. In the series against New Zealand earlier this year, Sharma was in devastating form, scoring 182 runs in five matches with a strike rate exceeding 240. This recent history of dominance is likely the primary reason why the management is willing to overlook his three recent failures.

The Super 8 Challenge

India is scheduled to face South Africa on February 22 in the third match of the Super 8 round. With the Proteas yet to lose a game in this edition of the World Cup, the pressure on Abhishek Sharma will be immense. The cricket world will be watching to see if the world class batter can repay the management’s faith with a match winning performance or if the string of zeroes will continue to haunt his maiden World Cup campaign.