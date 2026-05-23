'Hitting sixes is not a big deal...': Mukul Choudhary reveals Virat Kohli's golden batting advice

Mukul Choudhary has revealed an inspiring conversation with Virat Kohli during the ongoing IPL 2026 season, in which the former India captain advised the young Lucknow Super Giants batter to focus on mastering the art of finishing matches rather than simply hitting sixes.

Mukul, who has impressed this season with his fearless batting and calmness under pressure, caught attention after his match-winning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he finished a tense chase with aggressive strokeplay.

Recalling his interaction with Kohli, the youngster said the batting great had closely followed his innings against KKR and offered valuable advice about handling pressure situations in T20 cricket. He also revealed how the RCB stalwart stressed that power-hitting alone is no longer enough in modern-day cricket, with many young players capable of clearing boundaries consistently.

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"When I spoke to him, he told me that he had watched our match against KKR and seen how I finished the game. He said that hitting sixes is not a big deal anymore. Every young batter in this generation can clear the ropes. But what really matters is learning how to finish matches,” Mukul told JioStar.

According to Mukul, Kohli explained that the true challenge for a batter begins when a chase becomes difficult and pressure starts building during crucial moments.

"Anyone can hit a six when there's no pressure. But in chases of 170 or 180, when wickets are falling at the other end and the required rate is climbing, that is when the real test begins,” he said.

The LSG batter added that Kohli advised him to remain calm and learn how to control a chase under pressure. "If you learn to handle that pressure, stay calm, and control the innings, that is what makes you a big player. Finishing games consistently is a rare skill."

Mukul admitted the conversation left a lasting impact on him as he said, "He told me to focus on that, not just on hitting big shots. That advice really stuck with me."