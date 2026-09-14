/Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Punjab to host tournament for first time, India-Pakistan clash on November 1

Punjab is set to host the Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy for the first time, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann unveiling the tournament logo on Monday in the presence of Asian Hockey Federation officials.
The 2026 edition of the tournament will be held from October 27 to November 5, with Jalandhar and Mohali set to host the matches. The league-stage fixtures will take place at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, while Mohali will stage the semi-finals and final.
One of the biggest attractions of the tournament will be the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash, scheduled for November 1 in Jalandhar. The match will be played on Punjab Day, adding further significance to the fixture. Speaking about the contest, CM Mann said the rivalry would be an important sporting attraction while stressing the spirit of competition. The tournament will feature six teams, including India and Pakistan.
After the league stage in Jalandhar, the tournament will move to Mohali for the knockout phase. The semi-finals will be played on November 4, followed by the final on November 5. Jalandhar will also host the opening ceremony as Punjab prepares to welcome teams and hockey fans for the international tournament.
In a major move aimed at increasing public participation, the Punjab government has announced that entry to all matches will be free. CM Mann said the state has committed Rs 25.40 crore towards organising the championship and that preparations would be carried out with a focus on providing international-standard facilities to participating teams.
Mann highlighted Punjab’s long-standing contribution to Indian hockey while describing the tournament as an important occasion for the state. He pointed to hockey centres and villages such as Sansarpur, Khusropur and Mithapur, which have produced several prominent Indian players.
The Chief Minister also said Punjab has produced more than 50 Olympic medallists and 10 national captains, while recalling the contributions of hockey greats including Balbir Singh Sr., Udham Singh and Ajit Pal Singh. Punjab also had 10 players in India's Paris 2024 Olympics contingent, with Harmanpreet Singh leading the national hockey team.
The participation of Pakistan is expected to add further interest to the tournament, particularly with India and Pakistan scheduled to meet in Jalandhar. Mann said the tournament should showcase competitive hockey while maintaining respect between the teams beyond the field.
With the league stage in Jalandhar and the decisive matches in Mohali, Punjab is now preparing to host one of the major international hockey events on home soil for the first time.
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