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Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Punjab to host tournament for first time, India-Pakistan clash on November 1

Punjab is set to host the Men's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy for the first time, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann unveiling the tournament logo on Monday in the presence of Asian Hockey Federation officials.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 07:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 08:03 PM IST
Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Punjab to host tournament for first time, India-Pakistan clash on November 1
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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