Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Hockey World Cup 2026: India women eye historic finish against Germany in 5th-6th place clash

Hockey World Cup 2026: India women eye historic finish against Germany in 5th-6th place clash

In its ninth appearance at an FIH World Cup, India have produced a commendable show, losing just once in five matches. A win against Germany would give the team its best-ever finish at the World Cup since the historic fourth-place finish at the inaugural edition in 1974.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
Hockey World Cup 2026: India women eye historic finish against Germany in 5th-6th place clash
Image Credit: Hockey India

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nepal flash floods: Satellite images reveal what may have caused deadly deluge
2
3
4
5