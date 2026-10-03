/'Holding the flag is a different feeling': Tilak Varma after India’s Pakistan win

"So I was thinking, I was talking with Dube as well - the same thing that you just play for one-two overs, after that anyways we'll accelerate and we have shots, whenever we wanted we can go for the sixes. But the thing is, we can't lose a wicket for the next two overs, that's what I planned with Dube and at the end of the day, you have seen, we have got enough runs on the board," he elaborated.