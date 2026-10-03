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'Holding the flag is a different feeling': Tilak Varma after India’s Pakistan win

Tilak Varma reflected on India’s Asian Games gold after their 19-run win over Pakistan in the men’s T20 final. The unbeaten 51-run knock also helped India post 211/6 and defend their title.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 06:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
'Holding the flag is a different feeling': Tilak Varma after India’s Pakistan win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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