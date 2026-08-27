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'Honestly, nothing could have been done differently': Shubman Gill reacts after Colombo Test draw against Sri Lanka

India needed to take out four wickets quickly and chase a small total to get a 2-0 series win. But they were left frustrated by a marathon unbeaten 133 from Sonal Dinusha, as the hosts comfortably kept India at bay on a docile day-five pitch.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 08:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
'Honestly, nothing could have been done differently': Shubman Gill reacts after Colombo Test draw against Sri Lanka
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Honestly, nothing could have been done differently': Shubman Gill reacts after Colombo Test draw against Sri Lanka
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