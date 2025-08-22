Hong Kong Announce Squad Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Complete Team

Hong Kong have announced a 20-member squad for a preparation camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which will be held from September 9 to 28.

The UEA tour will feature a series of competitive preparation matches and training sessions, which is designed to fine-tune strategies ahead of the prestigious Asia Cup. The team will head to UAE on August 24.

It will be also the first major assignment for newly appointed men's head coach Kaushal Silva as the team prepares for this major Asian event.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"As we embark on our journey to the Asia Cup 2025, our final preparations will begin with this tour, where we will take 20 players. This wider squad will allow me to better assess each individual and provide players with the opportunity to hone their skills, build stronger bonds and a winning mentality within the group," said head coach Kaushal Silva in a statement.

"This preparation tour will be crucial in helping the team acclimatize to the weather and pitch conditions. We are planning matches at different venues and will gain valuable experience through under-lights training, which I believe will be extremely beneficial for our players," he added.

Head coach Silva feels that the balance of the Hong Kong squad is their strength.

"Each player has to earn their spot. We are not here to participate; we are here to compete, win games, and enjoy the experience. The strength of this squad lies in the balance we have built, combining experienced senior players with exciting young talent," he said

"This combination is essential for success in a tournament of this magnitude, and I have full confidence in this group to represent Hong Kong, China with pride, resilience, and ambition," he added.



ALSO READ: Bangladesh Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Mehidy Hasan Miraz OUT, Nurul Hasan IN; Check Complete Team

Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 via the ACC Premier Cup 2024, where they defeated Nepal in the third-place playoff. This will be Hong Kong's fifth appearance in the Asia Cup, having previously competed in the editions held in 2004, 2008, 2018, and 2022.

Hong Kong Squad: Yasim Murtaza (Captain), Babar Hayat (Vice-Captain), Zeeshan Ali (WK), Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Anas Khan, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali-Hassan, Shahid Wasif (WK), Ghazanfar Mohammad, and Mohammad Waheed