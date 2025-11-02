Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal Join India Squad; Check Complete Team

The Indian team has added Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Priyank Panchal in it's squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, which will be played from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong.

The trio of Abhimanyu, Shahbaz and Priyank joins the previously announced group featuring Dinesh Karthik (captain), Stuart Binny, and Bharat Chipli, as India look to make a strong statement in this year’s six-a-side, six-over format event.

Abhimanyu Mithun, the 36-year-old right-arm medium pacer, brings valuable experience to the side. He has represented India in four Tests and five ODIs and remains a proven performer in domestic cricket, with 338 first-class wickets in 103 matches.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Nadeem, a seasoned slow left-arm orthodox spinner from Jharkhand, earned his Test cap in 2019 and has been a consistent performer in India's domestic circuit for over a decade. Known for his accuracy and composure, Nadeem adds spin variety and depth to the Indian attack in conditions that often favour turn.

Meanwhile, Priyank Panchal, the elegant right-handed batter from Gujarat, recently retired from professional cricket after an accomplished domestic career. He has scored 8,856 runs in 127 first-class matches, establishing himself as one of India’s most reliable red-ball openers in recent years. His technique and composure will be key in the fast-paced format.

With a blend of international experience and domestic excellence, India’s squad shapes up as one of the most balanced units in this year’s Hong Kong Sixes 2025, where they are placed in Pool C alongside Pakistan and Kuwait.

Twelve international teams will participate, including the world number one team, India, the world number two team, Australia, England and Team Hong Kong, China. There will be 29 games in the competition over three days.

Each game will be of six overs, with six players in each team. Each bowler will bowl one over, except the wicket keeper and one bowler will bowl two overs.

India Squad For Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Dinesh Karthik (c), R Ashwin, Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Priyank Panchal