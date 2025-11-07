Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny Star As India Beat Pakistan By 2 Runs In Rain-Hit Thriller; Afghanistan Overcome South Africa

India held their nerve to beat arch-rivals Pakistan by two runs via DLS method in a rain-affected Pool C match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground on Friday, November 7.

Batting first, India posted 86/4 in six overs, driven by Robin Uthappa’s quickfire 28 off 11 balls and Bharat Chipli’s solid 24 from 13 deliveries. Skipper Dinesh Karthik provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 17 off six balls to lift India to a competitive total.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase began well, reaching 41/1 after three overs before heavy rain halted play. Once play was called off, the DLS calculation left Pakistan two runs short of the par score. Stuart Binny’s tight spell, conceding only seven runs and taking a wicket, proved to be the difference in the final outcome.

Australia Register 10-Wicket Win Over UAE

Meanwhile, in Pool B, Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win over UAE, chasing down a target of 88 in just three overs.

Jack Wood led the assault with a blistering 55 off 11 balls, while Nick Hobson remained unbeaten on 26 off just five deliveries.

Afghanistan Beat South Africa By 49 Runs

Afghanistan continued their strong form in Pool A, notching up a commanding 49-run win over South Africa, their second victory of the tournament.

Captain Gulbadin Naib struck a rapid 50 off 12 balls, while Karim Janat added an explosive 46 off 11 as Afghanistan posted 148/2 in six overs. In reply, South Africa managed 99/2, falling well short of the target.

Bangladesh Register 14-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

In Pool D, Bangladesh recorded a 14-run victory over Sri Lanka. Skipper Akbar Ali top-scored with 32 off 9 balls, but it was Mosaddek Hossain’s brilliant 3/20 that turned the game in Bangladesh’s favour, as they successfully defended 75 to restrict Sri Lanka to 61/6.

The defeat marked Sri Lanka’s second consecutive loss in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the final fixture of the day between Australia and England was abandoned due to rain.