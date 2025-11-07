Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981316https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/hong-kong-sixes-2025-robin-uthappa-stuart-binny-star-as-india-beat-pakistan-by-2-runs-in-rain-hit-thriller-afghanistan-overcome-south-africa-2981316.html
NewsCricket
HONG KONG SIXES 2025

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny Star As India Beat Pakistan By 2 Runs In Rain-Hit Thriller; Afghanistan Overcome South Africa

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 continued to deliver high-octane cricket at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground on Friday, with India edging out Pakistan by two runs in a rain-affected Pool C clash decided by the DLS method.  

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny Star As India Beat Pakistan By 2 Runs In Rain-Hit Thriller; Afghanistan Overcome South Africa Pic credit: Hong Kong Sixes

India held their nerve to beat arch-rivals Pakistan by two runs via DLS method in a rain-affected Pool C match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground on Friday, November 7. 

Batting first, India posted 86/4 in six overs, driven by Robin Uthappa’s quickfire 28 off 11 balls and Bharat Chipli’s solid 24 from 13 deliveries. Skipper Dinesh Karthik provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 17 off six balls to lift India to a competitive total.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase began well, reaching 41/1 after three overs before heavy rain halted play. Once play was called off, the DLS calculation left Pakistan two runs short of the par score. Stuart Binny’s tight spell, conceding only seven runs and taking a wicket, proved to be the difference in the final outcome.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Replacement Players From CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, PBKS Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics 

 

Australia Register 10-Wicket Win Over UAE

Meanwhile, in Pool B, Australia cruised to a 10-wicket win over UAE, chasing down a target of 88 in just three overs.

Jack Wood led the assault with a blistering 55 off 11 balls, while Nick Hobson remained unbeaten on 26 off just five deliveries.

Afghanistan Beat South Africa By 49 Runs

Afghanistan continued their strong form in Pool A, notching up a commanding 49-run win over South Africa, their second victory of the tournament.  

Captain Gulbadin Naib struck a rapid 50 off 12 balls, while Karim Janat added an explosive 46 off 11 as Afghanistan posted 148/2 in six overs. In reply, South Africa managed 99/2, falling well short of the target.

Bangladesh Register 14-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

In Pool D, Bangladesh recorded a 14-run victory over Sri Lanka. Skipper Akbar Ali top-scored with 32 off 9 balls, but it was Mosaddek Hossain’s brilliant 3/20 that turned the game in Bangladesh’s favour, as they successfully defended 75 to restrict Sri Lanka to 61/6.

The defeat marked Sri Lanka’s second consecutive loss in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the final fixture of the day between Australia and England was abandoned due to rain.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vande Mataram history and meaning
Vande Mataram: Song That Frightened An Empire—Unpacking History Of Anand Math
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
J&K Bypolls: CM Abdullah Says All Political Parties Joined Hands Against NC
Former PM Sheikh Hasina
‘Deeply Grateful To Indian People’: Sheikh Hasina Thanks India
wall shelves
Wall Shelves That Add Elegance to Every Home
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 07-11-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-26 Lucky Draw LIVE
Viral video
Viral Video: Man Dies By Suicide After Embarrassing Video Cirulates Online
denim jacket
Jackets That Redefine Everyday Style With a Twist!
vande mataram 150 years
150 Years Of Vande Mataram: PM Modi Inaugurates Nationwide Celebrations
Under eye cream
Under Eye Creams that Brighten, Firm & Instantly Refresh!
vande mataram 150 years
150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram': PM Says It Is A ‘Mantra, Dream And Resolution'