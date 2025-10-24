Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Sharad Vesawkar To Lead Nepal; Check Full Squad, Dates, Venue And More...

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) on Friday announced its squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, which will be held from November 7 to 9. Veteran all-rounder Sharad Vesawkar will lead the team in what will be his final appearance for Nepal.

For Vesawkar, who made his first-class debut in 2004, this tournament marks the end of a remarkable journey representing Nepal.

Meanwhile, Sundeep Jora, the 24-year-old right-handed batter, will lead Nepal’s batting charge. Lokesh Bam, another exciting inclusion, adds depth and power to the lineup with his aggressive stroke play.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Basir Ahamad, a slow left-arm all-rounder, strengthens both departments and has shown promise with the bat in recent outings. Aadil Alam, the young medium pacer, has been in good form at the international level and will look to continue his impressive run in Hong Kong. Rashid Khan and Rupesh Singh complete the seven-member squad.



ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar Makes Bold Remark After Virat Kohli's Gesture In Adelaide Sparks Retirement Buzz: 'Everyone Was Expecting A Big One...'

Nepal has been drawn in Group A alongside South Africa and Afghanistan for this year’s edition. The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 features a global lineup, with 12 teams competing in a dynamic six-a-side, five-over format that promises three days of exciting cricketing action.



Sharad Vesawkar leads the #Rhinos as they return to the HK Sixes this 7 Nov. pic.twitter.com/cPoicnVR0w

The 2025 edition of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, which is known for its fast-paced six-a-side format, will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong.

Nepal Squad For Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Sharad Vesawkar (Captain), Sundeep Jora, Lokesh Bam, Basir Ahamad, Aadil Alam, Rashid Khan, Rupesh Singh