Pant recently represented India in a series against Sri Lanka, where the Shubman Gill led squad claimed a 1 0 victory following an opening win in Galle before a draw in Colombo aided by Sonal Dinusha batting through five sessions after a follow on. Across three innings, Pant compiled 168 runs with two fifties at an average of 56.00. He also surpassed Dhoni to become India's leading run scorer as a designated wicketkeeper in away or neutral Tests, accumulating 2,534 runs at an average exceeding 41 compared to Dhoni's 2,534 runs, alongside Farokh Engineer with 1,209, Syed Kirmani with 1,109, and Kiran More with 901. Furthermore, Pant hit 102 sixes across 52 Tests to overtake Adam Gilchrist at 100 sixes in 96 Tests, trailing Ben Stokes with 138 sixes in 122 Tests and Brendon McCullum with 107 sixes in 101 Tests.