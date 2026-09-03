An online clip featuring MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant hanging out at a celebration drew widespread attention, highlighting their lasting bond. Ahead of a two match series against Sri Lanka, Pant traveled to Ranchi for training under Dhoni alongside Shahbaz Nadeem and local net bowlers. Dhoni and his wife Sakshi previously journeyed to Dehradun for Sakshi Pant's wedding festivities in Mussoorie, where Gautam Gambhir and other cricket figures gathered.
Viral Party Interaction
During a recent get together captured on video, Pant lounged on a sofa beside an elderly person and beckoned to Dhoni, who stood nearby with friends. When Pant called out for another group picture, Dhoni returned a ring to Pant and stated, '“Jara hookah peeke aata hu.”' The footage showed the pair sharing an unscripted moment while Arijit Singh's track 'Channa Mereya' from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) played in the background. Pant sported a tea green co-ord set, while Dhoni wore a blue floral print shirt and green trousers.
Rishabh Pant & MS Dhoni together pic.twitter.com/s8ECODKh5W— Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) September 2, 2026
Recent Achievements And Match Statistics
Pant recently represented India in a series against Sri Lanka, where the Shubman Gill led squad claimed a 1 0 victory following an opening win in Galle before a draw in Colombo aided by Sonal Dinusha batting through five sessions after a follow on. Across three innings, Pant compiled 168 runs with two fifties at an average of 56.00. He also surpassed Dhoni to become India's leading run scorer as a designated wicketkeeper in away or neutral Tests, accumulating 2,534 runs at an average exceeding 41 compared to Dhoni's 2,534 runs, alongside Farokh Engineer with 1,209, Syed Kirmani with 1,109, and Kiran More with 901. Furthermore, Pant hit 102 sixes across 52 Tests to overtake Adam Gilchrist at 100 sixes in 96 Tests, trailing Ben Stokes with 138 sixes in 122 Tests and Brendon McCullum with 107 sixes in 101 Tests.
Dhoni's Hookah Controversy
Although supporters often express astonishment at witnessing the notoriously health conscious former leader engaging with tobacco pipes, past colleagues previously explained that flavored smoke sessions served as a vital element of his squad cohesion methods.
The Unlocked Suite Atmosphere
Ex-Chennai Super Kings participants Sam Billings and Michael Hussey noted that Dhoni routinely maintained an unlocked entry point to his quarters. Given that his towering celebrity status prevented casual outings to public social venues, he established a laid back lounge setup directly within his private accommodations.
Flattening Traditional Ranks
Former Australian skipper George Bailey observed that cultivating an informal setting featuring televised soccer matches and a water pipe nearby permitted anxious newcomers to occupy the same seating area as a worldwide legend, fostering connection away from strict team room barriers. This instance marked a continuation of earlier public sightings. Back in January 2024, footage showing Dhoni in formal attire actively smoking shisha spread rapidly across Instagram and X, triggering widespread discussions surrounding personal boundaries and lifestyle selections.
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